Binance’s billion dollar purchase of Voyager could be unlawful according to US regulators: How will BNB react?

- Binance.US’s $1.02 billion deal to purchase assets of the defunct crypto lender Voyager has been opposed by New York and federal finance regulators.
- In a February 22 filing, US regulators called Binance’s purchase discriminatory and unlawful.
- BNB is currently trading sideways after a short-term uptrend that started mid-December 2022.
US financial regulators have opposed crypto exchange Binance’s purchase of defunct crypto lender Voyager, arguing amongst other things that Binance may not have enough money to reimburse Voyager’s creditors.
In addition, New York and Federal finance regulators further consider the purchase “unlawful” and “discriminatory” and this could negatively influence the sentiment of market participants holding Binance’s native token BNB.
BNB is currently trading sideways after a short-term uptrend that started mid-December 2022.
Also read: Canadian regulators consider stablecoins “generally securities”: What does this mean for Tether, USDC
Binance’s acquisition of Voyager: Unlawful or not?
The world’s largest exchange by volume acquired Voyager in a $1.02 billion deal and according to February 22 filings, New York and Federal financial regulators argue the purchase is discriminatory.
Voyager unlawfully served customers in the state of New York despite not having a license to operate there. The deal is seen as discriminatory because Voyager’s creditors in New York will have to wait to be repaid whilst Binance.US registers in the state, a process that could take six months.
The move is also opposed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which is cracking down on cryptocurrency exchange platforms and stablecoin issuers.
According to the filings, Binance’s acquisition of the defunct crypto lender has elements that may infringe the law, given how the plan proposes repayment for Voyager’s former customers.
Feb 22 filing by the US SEC
The SEC believes that transactions in crypto assets that the exchange needs to complete for the rebalancing could violate the prohibition in Section 5 of the Securities Act of 1933, which is against the “unregistered offer, sale, or delivery after sale of securities,” and this would specifically apply to the VGX token issued by Voyager.
The US financial regulator has also brought into question Binance’s ability to reimburse creditors as it is bracing to pay penalties for past infractions of money laundering and corruption. The deal could become “unfeasible” and “impossible to consummate” for the exchange argues SEC.
Voyager has struck back at the regulators saying that the Binance takeover offers creditors their best chance of retrieving lost funds and that the regulators’ objections are “hypocritical”.
What to expect from BNB price?
BNB is the native token of the cryptocurrency exchange and after a short-term uptrend that started in mid-December 2022 and lasted nearly two months, the token is trading sideways. BNB’s price is close to its 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement at $310.
BNB/USDT price chart
As seen in the chart above, BNB price could plummet to the bottom of the lower trendline of the ascending parallel channel at $297.10.
If BNB price declines further and penetrates below the lower channel line, tagging the 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement level of $292.80, it would strongly suggest Binance’s native token had broken out of its uptrend, thus confirming a bearish thesis.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator, is tracking price lower, reinforcing the weakening potency of the uptrend. RSI is close to the neutral level at 50 which indicates a balance between bullish and bearish positions in BNB.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH holders face a tough decision while OFAC-compliant blocks hit 44%
Ethereum price is in limbo as it hovers below the midpoint of a recent downswing. Depending on how ETH produces a four-hour or a daily candlestick close relative to this level.
Will Tezos price sustain its Google-induced rally and hit the $1.75 target?
Tezos, the native token for an open-source blockchain that executes peer-to-peer transactions has witnessed a massive spike in its price with Google Cloud’s partnership announcement.
Terra Luna Classic price is the next altcoin to explode by 50%, but there’s a catch
Luna Classic price action is at an interesting point that suggests the possibility of an upswing in the near term. However, this outlook is not as straightforward as it seems.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Whales patiently building the cause
Dogecoin price has somewhat underperformed compared to most cryptocurrencies during this winter uptrend. Still, the notorious dog coin may be teaching investors an important lesson on patience.
Bitcoin: If BTC bear market ends, $43,000 is the next target for bulls
Bitcoin price shows a clean bounce off a stable support level that paused its retracement and restarted its 2023 bull rally. While the recovery was impressive, it faced massive selling pressure as it approached the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Regardless, the big crypto’s position looks strong and optimistic as it consolidates.