- Crypto exchange Binance will be hosting a trading tournament where participants can win a prize pool of up to $1 million in BNB tokens.
- The event is expected to take place between April 10 and April 25 and in two ways - daily ROI and overall USDT team profit tournaments.
Crypto exchange giants Binance recently announced that it will be hosting a trading tournament in which participants can compete in teams and win a prize pool of up to $1 million in BNB tokens. The tournament will be held between April 10 and April 25 and will take place in two ways - daily ROI and overall USDT team profit tournaments, according to the announcement.
The exchange explained that during the tournament period, all the teams that trade in perpetual contracts on Binance Futures will be ranked based on the total USDT profit made by them. This will correspond to the sum of the top ten individual results within the team.
The team in the first place will be rewarded with 30% of the total $ 1 million prize pool in BNB tokens. Teams in the second and third places will each get 20% of the total reward, while the remaining 40% will be split between the teams ranking from fourth to tenth.
Binance further noted that each team’s registered leader will be given 30% of their team’s total reward. The top ten team members will split 20% of the remaining reward, while the rest will divide the remaining 50% equally among themselves. To participate in the event, teams must register between March 26 to April 10. In addition to all this, a “bonus popularity” award of $5,000 in BNB tokens will be awarded to the leader of the largest team.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000. However, the buyers failed to develop an upside momentum above the critical resistance and the coin returned to $6,900 by press time.
Why XRP/USD bottom eyes $0.05 mid-2020?
Ripple has remained relatively bullish from Monday this week following a breakdown over the weekend. XRP/USD refreshed the levels around $0.16 before focusing on recalling the ground towards $0.20.
ETH/USD needs to retest $140.00 before another attempt at $150.00
ETH/USD is changing hands at $144.50. The second-largest digital asset has gained nearly 4% in the recent 24 hours amid Bitcoin-led recovery on the cryptocurrency market.
IOTA Price Analysis: IOTA scored by Crypto Ratings Council; IOT/USD goes into recovery mode
IOTA, now the 24th largest digital asset with the current market value of $429 million and an average daily trading volume of $12 million. At the time of writing, IOT/USD is changing hands at $0.1528.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.