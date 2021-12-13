Binance has already set up an entity for a global headquarters, the exchange’s CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao said.
Binance’s Singapore entity plans to withdraw its application for a crypto license in the city-state, and will expel local users by Feb. 13, 2022, the exchange said on Monday.
-
Binance Asia Services, the exchange’s local affiliate, is one of approximately 170 crypto firms that had applied for a Digital Payment Token License in Singapore, which would allow them to offer digital assets services to local users. Firms are allowed to offer crypto services as long as their license application is under review.
-
Binance will stop offering services through its local site, Binance.sg, by Feb. 13, 2022, closing all existing accounts. Users have to close their positions by that date.
-
Effective immediately, Binance Singapore will not accept any new users, and will not allow existing users to deposit assets on the exchange. Users can continue trading in crypto until Jan. 12, 2022. After that, they will only be able to withdraw crypto and fiat assets to third-party platforms, until Feb. 13.
-
Around 100 of the applicants have either withdrawn their filings or been rejected, according to the Monetary Authority of Singapore, while only four licenses have been granted.
-
Binance has already set up an entity for its global headquarters, CZ said in November, after years of working on a decentralized model, while its U.S. arm is preparing for an IPO.
-
Crypto exchange Huobi has tapped Singapore for its Asia headquarters.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price looks to retest sub-$3900 after Saturday’s dead cat bounce
Ethereum, the no.2 most dominant cryptocurrency, is trading on a slippery slope this Sunday, reversing a part of Saturday’s impressive rebound from one-week lows of $3835. Symmetrical triangle support on the 4H chart at $3872 appears at risk. A bunch of robust resistance levels keeps the downside more compelling.
Solana price eyes a 20% descent amid a potential bear pennant
Solana price bears the brunt of a DDOS attack over the past few days. SOL price is teasing a bear pennant breakout on the four-hour chart. SOL bears target $135 on a downside confirmation as RSI stays bearish.
Decentraland Price Prediction: MANA ready to rally toward $5
Decentraland price is gearing up for a 36% ascent as the bulls prepare to tackle a stiff hurdle nearby. MANA is eyeing a target of $5 next as the bulls gather strength. Major support is holding steady at $3.14 if selling pressure rises.
Floki Inu prepares for a sell-off towards $0.00005 amid bearish technicals
Floki Inu price remains vulnerable amid bearish technicals on the 4H chart. FLOKI bulls face stiff resistance at the $0.0001330 confluence zone. A breach of $0.00011 could open floors towards the $0.00005 downside target.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move. Short-term investors need to be cautious about the next move, therefore, so as not to be caught off guard.