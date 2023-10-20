Notably, Binance has not reinstated BSV spot trading pairs this time. The exchange has introduced a BSV perpetual contract, the USDⓈ-M BSV Perpetual Contract, offering up to 50x leverage. The development has boosted BSV's price by over 30% on the hourly time frame with BSV surpassing $54.

Binance had initially delisted the BSV spot trading pair on April 15, 2019, following a contentious period when Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) publicly locked horns with BSV creator Craig Wright. The controversy emerged after Wright claimed to be the pseudonymous Bitcoin creator, Satoshi Nakamoto, and CZ alleged that Wright launched attacks on Twitter users questioning his identity.

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, has launched USDⓈ-M BSV Perpetual Contract with up to 50x leverage, years after delisting the Bitcoin SV (BSV) spot trading pair. The move led to over a 30% surge in BSV's price within the last hour. Based on Coinglass data, the development has also caused over $500,000 short position liquidations on Friday at the time of writing.

