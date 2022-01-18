Cryptocurrency exchange Binance implemented its first-ever Binance token (BNB) auto-burn program last quarter, removing over 1.6 million BNB tokens worth $750 million from circulation.
Under the new program, the number of tokens to be burned is arrived at using a formula based on the total number of blocks produced on the Binance Smart Chain, a programmable blockchain powering smart contracts and running parallel to Binance Chain and BNB's average dollar-denominated price during the quarter.
The move away from the previous token burn methodology, which was based on revenue generated from the Binance centralized exchange, is expected to make the process more objective and clear to the BNB community.
"The implementation of the BNB auto-burn is a natural next step in BNB’s journey and will help the BNB community grow through providing greater autonomy, transparency, and predictability,” Changpeng Zhao (CZ), co-founder and CEO of Binance, said in an official announcement published on Binance blog.
Binance is committed to destroying 100 million BNB tokens, amounting to 50% of the circulating supply, through quarterly burns. According to data source Coin Tools, the exchange has destroyed nearly 35 million tokens via quarterly burns to date, having begun the program in late 2017.
Token burns are supposedly deflationary and usually meant to bring a store of value appeal to the cryptocurrency. In traditional finance, deflation means a consistent price decline. In crypto, a deflationary token is the one whose circulating supply will decrease over time, thus making it inflation-resistant or store of value asset.
"BNB is deflationary," Zhao tweeted early Tuesday along with the BNB burn news.
However, the 18th burn, the first-ever automated event, announced on Monday, has failed to put a bid under the cryptocurrency. At press time, BNB was trading flat on the day near $474, having dropped over 4% on Monday.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA to retrace 17% after recent uptrend
Cardano price witnessed an exponential increase over the past week and showed signs of slowdown as it approaches a massive hurdle. Investors can expect ADA to retrace and recuperate before it embarks on another leg-up.
Axie Infinity price headed for a 13% plunge if key support level fails to hold
Axie Infinity price is at risk of sliding lower if a crucial support barrier fails to hold. Slicing below $75.07 could spell trouble for the bulls as a governing technical pattern projects a 13% plunge toward $66.61.
Lawyers state Ripple is giving SEC more trouble than anyone in crypto, including Elon Musk
Proponents believe that the outcome of the SEC vs. Ripple case is of consequence for the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem. Ripple has been embroiled in a battle with the SEC since December 2020, and the payments giant secured a win in a recent ruling by Judge Netburn.
Ethereum Weekly Forecast: ETH plans to restart new bull rally
Ethereum price witnessed a minor uptrend as it bounced off a crucial support level. This bull rally failed to catch traction, leading to a steep correction back to the aforementioned foothold. Here, ETH contemplates its next course of action with its odds slightly skewed in favor of bulls.
BTC eyes retest of $50,000
Bitcoin price shows a resurgence of retail interest as it bounced off a crucial psychological level. The recent uptrend is preparing a base on a short-term time frame so BTC can kick-start a larger leg-up. Interestingly, on-chain metrics are lining up with the bullish outlook portrayed from a technical perspective. An uptrend now seems inevitable for BTC and, therefore, the larger ecosystem.