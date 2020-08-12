Binance Coin Technical Analysis: BNB/USD sees a strong bounce from daily 26-EMA and it’s eying up $24 again

BNB/USD is up by more than 5% in the last few hours after defending the daily 26-EMA two times in a row.

BNB is back trading above the daily 12-EMA as well and eying up $24.

Binance Coin had a significant drop on August 11 down to $20.6. Bulls defended the 26-EMA but didn’t see any continuation, on the next day, BNB dropped again lower than the EMA but managed to recover and bounce back above both EMAs.

BNB/USD daily chart

After a healthy consolidation period, BNB seems to be ready to jump into its bullish action again eying up $24 and eventually $27.19, the 2020-high.

BNB/USD 4-hour chart

In the 4-hour chart, bulls are trying to push BNB above the 26-EMA but the downtrend is still intact unless BNB can see a breakout above $22.76.