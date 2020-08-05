Binance Coin Technical Analysis: BNB/USD eying up $27 after another breakout to $23.54

BNB/USD is up 4% in the last 24 hours and facing very little resistance to the upside.

The 100-EMA and the 200-EMA crossed bullishly on August 1.

Binance Coin is currently in a sturdy daily uptrend after a significant indicator crossed bullishly. The 100-EMA and the 200-EMA crossed on August 1 for the first time since March 2019. BNB is currently trading at $23.54 and only faces a crucial resistance level at $27.19, the 2020-high.

BNB/USD 4-hour chart

BNB was having a hard time breaking above $23 but the bulls managed to defend the 4-hour 12-EMA at $21.71 on August 4 and bounced above $23 peaking at $23.54 before a brief pullback. The RSI was slightly overextended while the MACD remained bullish.

BNB/USD 1-hour chart

Buyers are defending the 12-EMA at $23.07 while the RSI is cooling off. The MACD is slowly turning bearish as BNB continues trading sideways.