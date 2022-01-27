Binance Coin price needs to reclaim $414 to avoid further losses

- Binance Coin price must reclaim $414 as support in order for the bulls to target higher levels.
- BNB may be confronted with a stiff hurdle at the 50% retracement level at $504.
- However, if Binance Coin fails to slice above $414, the exchange token may drop lower toward the 200 three-day SMA.
Binance Coin price slipped below a significant line of defense on January 21 and is now at risk of declining further. BNB must climb toward $414 and reclaim the level as support in order to avoid further losses.
Binance Coin bulls renew optimism
Binance Coin price sliced below the lower boundary of the ascending parallel channel on January 21 on the 3-day chart, putting the bullish forecast at risk.
In order for BNB to steer clear of further decline, the bulls must tag the downside trend line of the prevailing chart pattern at $414, coinciding with 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level.
The Arms Index (TRIN) which gauges overall market sentiment suggests there is an increase in buyers in the market.
If buying pressure continues to increase, Binance Coin will confront the next level of resistance at $464, where the 100 three-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level intersect.
Bigger aspirations will target the 50% retracement level at $504, where the 21 three-day SMA and 50 three-day SMA also sit. However, this line of resistance may act as a stiff hurdle for Binance Coin. Only a decisive break above this level would put higher levels on the radar.
BNB/USDT 3-day chart
If Binance Coin breaks above the aforementioned obstacle, BNB could tag the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $602, coinciding with the middle boundary of the governing technical pattern.
However, if selling pressure increases, Binance Coin price may slide toward the September 25 low at $320, then toward the support line given by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) at $299.
An additional spike in sell orders may push Binance Coin price lower toward 200 three-day SMA at $262.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
