Binance Coin Price Forecast: BNB price rebounds above $600 as crypto market activity spikes

- Binance Coin price rose above the $600 level on Monday, as the frenzied market reaction to the US trade war sparked demand.
- Aggregate trading volume across the crypto markets crossed $451 billion on the day, spurring demand for exchange tokens.
- BNB technical indicators signal further upside potential if bulls hold out for a close above $600.
Binance Coin (BNB) price rebound 8% to reclaim $600 on Monday, as market frenzy sparks demand for exchange tokens.
BNB price rebounds above $600 as crypto market frenzy sparks demand for exchange tokens
Binance Coin (BNB) has staged an impressive rally, breaching the $600 level on Monday amid heightened volatility across the cryptocurrency markets.
This surge comes against the backdrop of a frenzied global market reaction to the ongoing US trade war, which has driven investors to seek refuge in digital assets.
As traditional markets grapple with uncertainty, the crypto space has seen a notable influx of capital, pushing aggregate trading volumes to over $451 billion within 24 hours.
BNB’s performance stands out as it capitalizes on the growing demand for exchange tokens, essential for facilitating transactions on platforms like Binance.
The broader market snapshot from CoinGecko reveals mixed trends: while Bitcoin and Ethereum have shown slight retracements, with BTC trading around $101,260 and ETH at $2,724.30, BNB has managed to defy the downtrend, posting solid gains.
Crypto Market Performance, Feb 3, 2025 | Coingecko
With BNB price registering a 8.3% gain, Bitcoin price experienced a minor 0.7% drop over the past hour but remained up 4.2% over 24 hours. Meanwhile, Ethereum faced a 6.9% decline on the day.
BNB’s utility within the Binance ecosystem, such as staking yield and transaction fee discounts emphasizes its appeal amid volatile market phases. This explains why it outperformed BTC and ETH on the day.
BNB Price forecast: Rebound above $620 could validate bullish dominance
The latest 12-hour candlestick chart for Binance Coin (BNB) against Tether (USDT) showcases significant price action. BNB recently rebounded from a low near $500, marking an impressive recovery after a sharp decline that saw the price drop by approximately 15.66% over five bars (2 days and 12 hours) with a trading volume of 1.77 million. This correction was followed by a strong bullish green candle, signaling an 8.63% recovery as the price surged to $616.15, supported by a volume of 353.43K.
BNB price Forecast | BNBUSDT
The Donchian Channel (DC) highlights critical support and resistance levels, with the lower boundary around $500 and the upper boundary near $690.82. BNB is currently trading above the midline ($595.41), indicating a potential shift towards bullish dominance. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 37.70, recovering from oversold conditions, while the RSI moving average at 41.41 suggests a bullish divergence that could support further price increases.
If BNB maintains its momentum above $600, a breakout past the $620 resistance level could validate a bullish trend, targeting the $650-$690 range. However, failure to hold above $600 might trigger a retest of the $580 support zone. The current technical setup favors the bulls, provided market conditions remain supportive and trading volumes continue to rise.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin and crypto traders lose over $2.25 billion in liquidations, here’s why
Bitcoin (BTC) slipped to a $91,231 low on Monday, wiping out January’s gains as crypto traders digest US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements over the weekend and the expectation of inflationary pressures.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Fears of Donald Trump’s tariff wipe $2.26 billion from crypto market
Bitcoin price edges below $95,500 on Monday after declining nearly 5% the previous week. Fears caused by US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on major trading partners, including China, Canada, and Mexico, wipe $2.26 billion from the crypto market.
Top altcoins Solana and Cardano crash amid fears of President Trump’s tariffs
Cardano and Solana prices continue to trade in red on Monday after falling over 15% the previous week. On Saturday, the implementation of the US President Donald Trump’s announced tariffs on major trading partners, including China, Canada, and Mexico, exerted some selling pressure on the overall crypto market.
Dog-theme memecoins DOGE and SHIB crashes, over $90 million wiped out
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) prices continue to edge down on Monday after falling more than 10% the previous day. The recent downturn has liquidated over $90 million from these dog theme-based memecoins in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin: BTC in positive tone ahead of third highest-returning month
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $104,000 on Friday after bouncing off its 50-day Exponential Moving Average earlier this week. A K33 Research explains how Nvidia’s big drop in stock valuation this week, driven by DeepSeek, affected Bitcoin’s price.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.