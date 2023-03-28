Share:

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission alleged in federal court in Chicago that Binance and its CEO, who is known as CZ, routinely broke American derivatives rules. Binance, CEO Zhao Has Been Sued by CFTC Over 'Willful Evasion' of U.S. Laws, Unregistered Crypto Derivatives Products.

Binance coin with ticker BNBUSD is slowing down, but still looks corrective within uptrend. Don't get trapped with negative news. We are still tracking subwave 2 that can find the support here around 300 level. If BNB recovers back above 330 level, then we can easily expect a bullish continuation within the steepest wave 3 of (3).

Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.