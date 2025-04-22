Changpeng Zhao met Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to explore blockchain adoption and digital asset hub aspirations.

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim held a strategic meeting with Binance co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao on Tuesday to discuss the country’s aspirations in blockchain technology and cryptocurrency adoption.

According to local news source Kosmo, the discussion between CZ and PM Anwar centered on Malaysia's vision to become a leading regional hub for blockchain development and innovation, as the global digital economy accelerates its shift toward decentralized technologies.

This high-level engagement follows Zhao’s recent diplomatic and business overtures in Pakistan, where he explored collaborative opportunities in fintech infrastructure and policy modernization. His Southeast Asian tour reflects a broader strategy to align Binance’s long-term roadmap with emerging markets that are actively crafting digital finance frameworks.

Prime Minister Anwar reaffirmed his administration's commitment to accelerating blockchain adoption through close coordination with key regulatory bodies. These include the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC), Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), and the Ministry of Digital. Together, these institutions are poised to craft a regulatory ecosystem that encourages innovation while upholding investor protection and compliance with global standards.





Malaysia positions itself for asset tokenization and digital transformation

Anwar stated that discussions with CZ included exploring responsible methods to streamline and promote blockchain-based innovation. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of leadership in harnessing blockchain for broader applications such as digitalization and tokenization of financial instruments. These initiatives, he said, are integral to Malaysia’s digital economy strategy.

With the right regulatory and technological frameworks, Anwar believes Malaysia could establish itself as a regional leader in blockchain adoption and digital transformation. The Prime Minister’s remarks were shared publicly via his official X account, underscoring the government's commitment to transparency and engagement with the tech sector. This meeting marks another step in Southeast Asia’s increasing integration of blockchain technologies into national policy agendas.



