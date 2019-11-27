Binance CEO believes that Turkey are a key market for crypto and blockchain

- Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance was recently showering praise on Turkey’s crypto potential.
- He mentioned how there is much for demand and interest of cryptocurrency in Turkey.
CEO of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by traded volume, Binance, has recently been praising Turkey’s demand for and interest in cryptocurrency. He believes that the nation is giving itself “the chance to lead financial technology developments.”
These comments from Changpeng Zhao come after Binance recently announced the introduction, of a new fiat-to-crypto gateway for Turkish lira. As a recap, Earlier this month, the Turkish government did announce it may be ready to issue its own digital currency by the end of 2020
CZ said:
“Turkey plays a leading role in this field, giving it the chance to lead financial technology developments… If Turkey takes the right steps, it will become a very important actor in the field of financial technologies in the near future.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin (BTC) breaks below $7,000, slows down on approach to $6,900
Bitcoin has broken free from its narrow range and touched the intraday low of $6,890. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $6,942, down over 3% since the beginning of the day.
NEO Price Analysis: NEO settles in a range with downside bias
NEO, the 18th largest cryptocurrency with the current market value of $655 million, created a recovery high at $9.61 on November 25. Since that time, the coin has been sliding, moving within the downward-looking trend.
Cardano (ADA) Haskell Cardano 1.0 makes way to the relays
Cardano network has for some time now been undergoing innovation in a bid to increase utility. According to an announcement by IOHK’s Charles Hoskinson, the development community’s efforts continue to yield the expected results.
Litecoin (LTC) Price Analysis: LTC/USD retreats from $47.00, vulnerable to losses
Litecoin (LTC), the sixth-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $2.9 billion, has retreated below $47.00 level to trade at $46.00 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: the quiet week ends in bloody carnage
Let's face it. Bitcoin (BTC) is aiming to finish the third consecutive week with losses. The first digital peaked at $13,868 at the end of June and has been losing ground ever since.