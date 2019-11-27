Binance CEO believes that Turkey are a key market for crypto and blockchain

Changpeng Zhao, CEO of Binance was recently showering praise on Turkey’s crypto potential.

He mentioned how there is much for demand and interest of cryptocurrency in Turkey.

CEO of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by traded volume, Binance, has recently been praising Turkey’s demand for and interest in cryptocurrency. He believes that the nation is giving itself “the chance to lead financial technology developments.”

These comments from Changpeng Zhao come after Binance recently announced the introduction, of a new fiat-to-crypto gateway for Turkish lira. As a recap, Earlier this month, the Turkish government did announce it may be ready to issue its own digital currency by the end of 2020

