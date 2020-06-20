Bancor forced to hack itself after identifying critical vulnerability, BNT price recovers after initial drop

- Bancor Network has discovered a vulnerability in its latest smart contract update, which may have caused a loss of user funds.
- BNT tokens worth around $460,000 were drained, according to initial reports.
- BNT/USDT bulls picked up the price and broke above the upward trending line.
Decentralized exchange (DEX) protocol, Bancor Network, has identified a critical vulnerability in its latest smart contract update, which could have caused a loss of around $460,000 worth user funds. The vulnerability was detected by the security team of the blockchain project recently. The developers later carried out a controlled independent attack on the network, exploiting the vulnerability to transfer all assets to safe addresses.
Last night, a vulnerability was discovered in a new version of the BancorNetwork v0.6 contract deployed on June 16 2020.— Bancor (@Bancor) June 18, 2020
Any users who has traded with Bancor in the last 48hrs and given approvals to the Bancor contract, go to https://t.co/bCdpVtfPOC and revoke all approvals.
The team assured its customers that all funds on Bancor are currently safe. After discovering the vulnerability, users who made transactions in the 48 hours were asked to withdraw all transactions associated with the smart contract's three addresses. They include - 0x8dFEB86C7C962577deD19AB2050AC78654feA9F7; 0x5f58058C0eC971492166763c8C22632B583F667f; and 0x923cAb01E6a4639664aa64B76396Eec0ea7d3a5f. The Bancor team warned its users that the funds in these wallets might be affected due to the vulnerability
In a recent blog, Bancor wrote:
Exchange smart contracts like Bancor’s use allowance to interact with user wallets. This is a common practice used by most DAPPs. But in this case, a private function that should have been restricted to the contract alone was made public. This essentially allowed anyone to transfer tokens which were approved only for the contract to transfer.
A new network contract was then pushed to ensure that an error like this does not recur. Trading within the system is now back to normal.
The identification of this new vulnerability has caused the prices of BNT tokens to drop by 10% in just a few hours. However, it has since recovered pretty spectacularly.
BNT/USDT daily chart
BNT/USDT bulls took charge this Friday and picked up the price level from 0.7668 to 0.8247 to 0.8315. BNT/USDT bulls can continue their charge if they overcome resistance at 0.8474 and 0.876. The price has healthy support at 0.7694, SMA 20 and 0.7181
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
The virus is spreading
The outcome of the battle for dominance is conditioning the market as a whole. Only when critical levels show their reliability, we will have some more visibility in the short and medium term.
LTC/USD lethargic in a range, Litecoin releases an update
Litecpon (LTC) is moving inside in a tight range since the start of the week. The coin is trading at $43.47, mostly unchanged both since the start of the day and on a day-to-day basis, while the short-term sentiments are bearish.
ETC/USD gets ready for a jump to $7.00
Ethereum Classic, the 21st largest digital asset with the current market value of $727 million, has barely changed in recent 24 hours and gained ove 1% since the beginning of Friday to trade at $6.25 at the time of writing.
ETH 2.0 launch will be a pivotal moment for Ethereum
The cryptocurrency landscape is not in the best shape on Friday. Both the Asian sessions and the European sessions have been characterized by increased selling activities, especially for the major currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.