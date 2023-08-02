BALD deployer hints at Sushi Swap as next target after meme coin exploit, SUSHI price rallies

- BALD meme coin exploiter tweeted about his next target, hinting at SushiSwap, a DEX built on the Ethereum blockchain.
- Coinbase’s BASE-based DEX LeetSwap is still reeling from its exploit, BALD meme coin deployer tweeted about his search for a reputable DEX.
- SUSHI price rallied 15.3% from August 1 low of $0.651, the DeFi token is trading at $0.727 at the time of writing.
The entity behind the Twitter handle @BaldBaseBald has represented themselves as the deployer of the BALD meme coin exploit. After the rug pull on August 1, the deployer hinted at a search for new targets, naming the DEX SushiSwap.
Also read: BALD rug pull wipes out 90% of value, hitting Base DEX LeetSwap: A timeline of events
BALD deployer lists next target in recent tweets
The exploiter behind BALD meme coin rug pull event identifies as @BaldBaseBald on X (formerly Twitter). The attacker named Sushi Swap in a recent tweet and informed the crypto community that the plan is subject to change as long as there is a reputable DEX with a low chance of exploit before adding back a very modest amount of liquidity.
sushiswap https://t.co/hJCUkwFUiT— Bald (@BaldBaseBald) August 2, 2023
In their previous tweets, the attacker explained that the BALD meme coin has an inherent value of 0 and the meme coin had no roadmap, no fundamentals. The Coinbase Layer 2 BASE-based DEX LeetSwap, where the BALD liquidity pool was hosted, was targeted by a DDOS attack on August 1.
With the help of developers in the community, LeetSwap recovered around 197 Ether.
Been working with a couple of white hat devs since last night, we're working on the tax tokens now. Thank you for your patience.— LeetSwap (@LeetSwap) August 1, 2023
We recovered 197 ETH so far from the liquidity pools.
I will now take a little rest and get back in a couple of hours to write a post-mortem.
SUSHI price rallied 15% overnight, is Sushi Swap next?
There is no definitive evidence hinting at Sushi Swap being the next target, other than the exploiter’s tweet, at the time of writing. Sushi Swap’s native token SUSHI rallied 15% from its August 1 low of $0.651, on Binance.
At the time of writing, the native DEX token is trading at $0.727.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum buying spree likely in August as DAI whale holdings climb higher
Alt season ended with the close of July, however, Bitcoin price action is disappointing for market participants. Heading into August, BTC price is below the $30,000 psychological level.
BALD rug pull wipes out 90% of value, hitting Base DEX LeetSwap: A timeline of events
BALD emerged as the latest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, drawing degen crypto traders to speculate over massive gains within the first 48 hours of its launch.
Boring Bitcoin price action pushes investors to animal-themed cryptos and into one-way Layer 2 solutions
July 2023 has been an exciting month for investors in general. From Ripple's partial victory to multiple hacks and the start of a new fad, meme coins.
Justin Sun rushes to Curve’s aid, buys 5 million CRV tokens announcing TRON partnership with CRV
Justin Sun informed the TRON community of the latest partnership with CRV. Curve has been struggling since its $70 million exploit.
Can Bitcoin reach $40k or $25k first?
The 2023 rally paused when Bitcoin (BTC) price entered the Bearish Breaker, extending from $29,246 to $41,273. This rejection could send BTC down to the immediate support level of $27,947, which could be used by sidelined buyers as an opportunity to kickstart a recovery rally.