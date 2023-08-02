BALD deployer hints at Sushi Swap as next target after meme coin exploit, SUSHI price rallies

Share:

BALD meme coin exploiter tweeted about his next target, hinting at SushiSwap, a DEX built on the Ethereum blockchain.

Coinbase’s BASE-based DEX LeetSwap is still reeling from its exploit, BALD meme coin deployer tweeted about his search for a reputable DEX.

SUSHI price rallied 15.3% from August 1 low of $0.651, the DeFi token is trading at $0.727 at the time of writing.

The entity behind the Twitter handle @BaldBaseBald has represented themselves as the deployer of the BALD meme coin exploit. After the rug pull on August 1, the deployer hinted at a search for new targets, naming the DEX SushiSwap.

BALD deployer lists next target in recent tweets

The exploiter behind BALD meme coin rug pull event identifies as @BaldBaseBald on X (formerly Twitter). The attacker named Sushi Swap in a recent tweet and informed the crypto community that the plan is subject to change as long as there is a reputable DEX with a low chance of exploit before adding back a very modest amount of liquidity.

In their previous tweets, the attacker explained that the BALD meme coin has an inherent value of 0 and the meme coin had no roadmap, no fundamentals. The Coinbase Layer 2 BASE-based DEX LeetSwap, where the BALD liquidity pool was hosted, was targeted by a DDOS attack on August 1.

With the help of developers in the community, LeetSwap recovered around 197 Ether.

Been working with a couple of white hat devs since last night, we're working on the tax tokens now. Thank you for your patience.



We recovered 197 ETH so far from the liquidity pools.



I will now take a little rest and get back in a couple of hours to write a post-mortem. — LeetSwap (@LeetSwap) August 1, 2023

SUSHI price rallied 15% overnight, is Sushi Swap next?

There is no definitive evidence hinting at Sushi Swap being the next target, other than the exploiter’s tweet, at the time of writing. Sushi Swap’s native token SUSHI rallied 15% from its August 1 low of $0.651, on Binance.

At the time of writing, the native DEX token is trading at $0.727.