Axie Infinity rival to launch play-to-earn game rewarding players with Bitcoin

The hottest NFT trend, play-to-earn games like Axie Infinity and Crypto Blades, has dominated the gaming ecosystem recently. A rival role-playing game built on Bitcoin is now gearing up to compete for higher market share.

Gamers to earn Satoshis with role-playing games on Bitcoin

Play-to-earn games have become widely popular due to the potential monetary gains and rewards for users. Axie Infinity gamers earned as much as $50 a day when the game was initially launched, by exchanging in-game reward tokens, AXS and SLP on exchanges.

Mark Carnegie, a venture capital investor, is bullish on the play-to-earn cryptocurrency gaming ecosystem and he has backed the industry through Crypto Gaming United, a coalition of nearly 1500 players. Carnegie expects the number to grow to 100,000 over the next 18 months.

Kelly Choo, a partner at True Global Ventures, believes in the potential of play-to-earn games such as Axie Infinity for players in developing Asian countries.

Choo states,

In Europe or the US that could only mean maybe just a week’s worth of living expenses. In Asia, one of the exciting things about this whole play-to-earn is that a lot of these players are actually putting food on the table.

Play-to-earn has expanded beyond the Ethereum and layer 2 ecosystem. Muneeb Ali, the CEO and co-founder of Stacks, a user-owned internet project, recently tweeted about a role-playing game built on Bitcoin.

Interestingly, the scarcity of Bitcoin block space defines the land in the game and players are rewarded in Satoshis. The game is currently under development and, when launched, it is expected to compete with Axie Infinity and Crypto Blades, as it offers BTC rewards unlike its rivals.

Moonray is building a full role-playing game where the scarcity of Bitcoin block space defines the land.



Play-to-earn model coming to RPG.



More gamers are earning a living through NFT gaming, and stacking Satoshis along the way could be a game changer for play-to-earn in the long run.