- Axie Infinity price is consolidating above an uptrend line that could deliver more gains for investors.
- AXS could rise 30% if bullish momentum continues in the same trajectory.
- A daily candlestick close below the 50-day EMA at $8.81 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Axie Infinity price (AXS) has been recording higher highs and higher lows since the first week of March as the bulls maintain the lead. The price action has set AXS to consolidate along an uptrend line delivering more gains for investors. If the trajectory maintains, the metaverse token could soon breach a critical resistance into an expanse where traders could rake in more profits.
Axie Infinity price eyes more gains as bulls grasp key recovery opportunities
Axie Infinity price is on course to record more gains, a move hugely attributed to bulls’ successful effort to maintain the lead. Based on the trajectory shown in the daily chart, AXS has been trading at a high level since March 10, with the price rising 25% to the current $9.11.
If bulls maintain the same accumulation pattern, Axie Infinity price could rise to tag the next barricade at $10.10, retesting the early March highs. In highly bullish cases, AXS could extend a neck higher to confront the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $11.26 or make a 28.70% climb to tag the $11.73 target.
The bullish outlook for AXS draws support from the Awesome Oscillators (AO), which were positive and flashing green to show that bulls were leading the market. In the same way, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 57 indicated there was more room north.
Further bolstering the bullish thesis is the fact that AXS had strong support downward due to the 100- and 50-day EMAs at $9.04 and $8.81 levels, respectively. These supplier congestion levels provide the ideal recovery points or entry points for sidelined investors.
AXS/USDT 1-day chart
On-chain metric supports the bullish thesis for Axie Infinity price
Santiment data social volume metric also supports the bullish case for Axie Infinity price. The data shows that AXS social volume has been increasing steadily since early March, rising from 21.83 on March 3 to a peak of 760 on March 19. The social volume metric now stands around 213, marking a nearly 900% increase between March 3 and April 17.
Social volume is a key indicator because it represents the overall activity of a security or a market. A significant increase in social volume can indicate an increasing interest in AXS among traders and investors.
Conversely, if buying momentum fades, AXS bears could seize the opportunity to pull down the Metaverse token’s market value. In such a scenario, Axie Infinity price could drop below the 50-day EMA at $8.81 and into the cliff, presenting under the uptrend line. A daily candlestick close below this level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Further, Axie Infinity price could extend a leg south to tag the $7.78 support level or, in the dire case, revisit the $5.98 support flow before collecting sell-side liquidity under this level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum holders lose risk appetite, here's what it means for ETH price
On-chain analysts at crypto intelligence tracker Santiment believe Ethereum holders have lost their risk appetite for the asset, based on divergences in the market. Experts have predicted a correction in Ethereum, against Bitcoin.
Bitcoin price likely to witness an explosive move to $50,000 on this condition
Crypto analyst who predicted the bull market of 2023 has commented on Bitcoin’s uptrend. The expert believes BTC is primed for a run up to the $50,000 level, however this a likelihood of a correction in the asset soon.
Here’s what dYdX whales know about the token’s bullish potential
dYdX token’s large wallet investors have steadily accumulated the asset since March 2023. Whale accumulation coupled with a declining supply on exchanges is considered a bullish sign for the token and experts predict a sustained uptrend in dYdX.
Ethereum and altcoins gear up for alt season with this move in Bitcoin dominance
Ethereum and altcoins have witnessed a large Open Interest shift, and are leading the crypto market in trade volume. Experts noted the shift as a sign of the upcoming alt season. Alt season signals the rotation of capital from Bitcoin to altcoins.
Bitcoin: What to expect from BTC after overcoming $30,000
Bitcoin (BTC) price has shown no signs of slowing down as it continues to climb higher at a steady pace after the recent US Consumer Price Index (CPI) noted a decline from 6% to 5%. This outlook caused BTC to spike higher in the short term but noted a continued uptick in the next few days.