Axie Infinity price eyes 20% advance as AXS conquers significant support level

- Axie Infinity price is hovering above the 50% retracement level at $138 as it ponders on further gains.
- A dip that retests $131 could trigger a bull rally for AXS, propelling it by 20% to $154.
- A breakdown of the $122 support will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Axie Infinity price looks ready for a quick run-up as it hovers above the trading range’s midpoint. Investors can capitalize on a minor downswing to occur before the uptrend begins.
Axie Infinity price prepares for higher highs
Axie Infinity price has dropped roughly 16% in nearly three weeks to where it currently trades - $138. This current downtrend seems to be going extinct as AXS set up three higher highs and three higher lows over the past week.
Moreover, AXS flipped the 50% retracement level at $138 into a support floor, hinting that it wants to move higher. While this development is a bullish sign, investors need to watch out for a retest of the 62% Fibonacci retracement level at $131 before it kick-starts a new rally.
The resistance level at $148 is the first huddle Axie Infinity price will encounter. Slicing through this barrier will put $154 in front of AXS bulls. This climb will represent a 17% gain from $131.
In a highly bullish case, Axie Infinity price could make a run for the ‘sell side’ liquidity resting above the range high at $165.
AXS/USDT 4-hour chart
On the other hand, if the downswing to retest the 62% Fibonacci retracement level at $131 fails to recover the losses quickly, it will reveal that the buyers are either unwilling or unable to push Axie Infinity price higher.
In this scenario, market participants can expect Axie Infinity price to make a run for the $127 and $122 support levels. A daily close below $122 will invalidate the bullish thesis and could trigger a 10% correction to the range low at $111.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Axie Infinity price eyes 20% advance as AXS conquers significant support level
Axie Infinity price looks ready for a quick run-up as it hovers above the trading range’s midpoint. Investors can capitalize on a minor downswing to occur before the uptrend begins.
Coinbase acquires Breadwallet, BRD price soars by 700%
Open-source cryptocurrency wallet Breadwallet (BRD) has recently been acquired by leading digital asset exchange Coinbase. BRD will join the Nasdaq-listed firm and users of the wallet will be given the option to migrate to Coinbase in 2022.
Why $88,000 is an easy target for Bitcoin price
Bitcoin price is consolidating as it continues to trend sideways following its all-time high earlier this month. However, a technical pattern suggests that the retracement may soon be over, and the leading cryptocurrency’s next target appears to be at $88,000.
Polkadot price prepares for 30% gains as DOT hovers above crucial support
Polkadot price looks to be showing a slightly bullish reaction as it nears a support floor. This uptick in buying pressure could be a lure as DOT could slide lower in search of liquidity. Therefore, investors need to be aware of a potential wick to the downside.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.