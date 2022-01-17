Axie Infinity price expected to rally ahead of major network updates

Axie Infinity announces Origin alpha test launch within a few months in its January 2022 update.

Play-to-earn gaming giant Axie Infinity revealed major development updates for 2022. The team is working on a feature to support the in-game trading of items between users. This update will likely take over a month to be live.

Axie Infinity developers reveal major updates for 2022

One of the largest metaverse tokens, Axie Infinity, revealed major development updates in 2022. The play-to-earn gaming token enjoys a community of actively engaged players and investors.

The development team is currently working on a key update, the “Project K trading feature.” The feature is expected to enable in-game trading of items among users. The feature would take over a month to finish development and launch, according to the Axie Infinity newsletter.

Interestingly, the Axie Infinity team is working on a target alpha test launch in 2022. Origin (Battle V3) would introduce new economic balancing features. Features like a vertical progression of Axies would boost utility and adoption among investors.

The development team has shared 3-dimensional (3D) models created for “Project K trading feature” in a recent blog. The team is working on simplifying the onboarding process through the launch of Origin.

@Call_Me_Cypher, a cryptocurrency analyst and trader predicted that the daily structure of the Axie Infinity price could break out of the wedge and move higher.

@Call_Me_Cypher, a cryptocurrency analyst and trader predicted that the daily structure of the Axie Infinity price could break out of the wedge and move higher.

@Crypto_Scofield, a crypto analyst and investor, has set a target of $89 for Axie Infinity price. FXStreet analysts evaluated the Axie Infinity price trend and predicted a 26% advance in the price of the play-to-earn gaming token.