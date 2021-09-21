- AVAX price displays excellent resilience during September 20 crash.
- The MRI is flashing a yellow ‘up’ arrow, indicating that a buy signal is around the corner.
- A breakdown of the $49.58 support floor will invalidate the bullish thesis for Avalanche.
AVAX price held the line despite the massive selling pressure that pushed BTC to retest levels last seen over a month ago. Avalanche bulls are waiting for a chance to run wild as a technical indicator is yet to flash a well-timed buy signal will.
AVAX price ready to make a U-turn
AVAX price dropped 21% on September 20, retesting the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $54.79. Although this encounter provided momentary relief, sellers continued to push the Avalanche price lower. This move resulted in a dip below $54.79 and a retest of $52.39 support floor.
Since this point, AVAX price has rallied 12% to where it currently trades. If the big crypto is done shedding, investors can expect Avalanche to climb and retest the immediate resistance level at $62.17. The optimism stems from the fact that the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) has flashed a preemptive buy signal in the form of a yellow ‘up’ candlestick on the 4-hour chart.
The MRI will flash a green ‘one’ buy signal if Avalanche drops or produces another red candlestick.
Therefore, a resurgence of buyers flipping the $62.17 barrier to a support floor will open the path for a 10% advance to the next ceiling at $68.44.
If the bullish momentum persists, AVAX price could retest the range high at $76.48, constituting a roughly 30% climb.
AVAX/USDT 4-hour chart
On the other hand, if AVAX price fails to climb above $62.17 and continues to head lower despite the MRI’s buy signal, it will indicate that the sellers are not done with their rampage. In such a case, market participants can expect Avalanche to revisit the $52.39 support floor.
However, a breakdown of the $49.58 swing low will created a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Polkadot loses support making $19 the main target for DOT price
Polkadot price has dropped as much as -21.5% during Monday’s trading session, wiping out nearly twelve weeks’ worth of gains. Further downside expected.
Solana bulls panic selling could push SOL price sub -$100
Solana price has been on one wild ride since Friday. Major whipsaws in price action have generated uncertainty on both sides of the market.
Ethereum bears gain control, ETH price targets $2,500
Ethereum price continues to follow all crypto and non-crypto markets in a broad risk-off sell-off. Ethereum bears, which targeted the $2,900 value area, succeeded and now focus on $2,500.
Bitcoin bulls continue to get slaughtered, $40k BTC in sight
Bitcoin price spent the majority of last week testing a breakout above $49k but could not do so. As a result, Bitcoin bulls are trapped between $47k and $49k. Bulls now feel the pressure to abandon those longs as Bitcoin flirts with testing lower ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.