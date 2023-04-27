- AVAX price noted a 5% increase over the last 24 hours following the 20% drop on April 26.
- Retail wallets have increased in the last month. However, large wallet holders continued to dump in April.
- The network is noting a surge in short-term holders which could be alarming for the price as this cohort's balance is susceptible to selling at all times.
AVAX price, although it has not made any notable growth in the last few days, might be on the way to making a quick recovery thanks to its investor's bullishness. Supporting the same, not only did their presence on the network increase, but their accumulation is also on the rise.
Furthermore, USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle announced that it would be implementing stablecoin transfers between Ethereum and Avalanche. Through the use of USDC, users can conduct seamless transactions across the two platforms, which in return would enhance liquidity and interoperability in the DeFi ecosystem.
AVAX price poised for recovery
AVAX price is currently trading at $17.77 after facing a near 20% crash in the span of three days on April 19.
AVAX/USD 1-day chart
This, however, seemed to have no effect on the cryptocurrency or its holders because the network was scheduled to witness one of the most important upgrades - Cortina on April 25.
Read more about the Coritna upgrade’s impact here - Avalanche Cortina upgrade might be the Hail Mary AVAX needs
Ahead of its arrival, not only did the investors’ presence increase, but so did their bullishness. Over the last month, retail addresses have registered a significant spike across different groups of addresses based on their holding.
The most notable increase was observed among the small wallet holders, particularly the cohorts holding $1 to $100 worth of AVAX. Collectively over 230,000 new addresses were formed in the last month with the aforementioned balance.
Avalanche addresses by holding in USD
Surprisingly at the same time, some large wallet holders took the other route and decided to shed a chunk of their holdings. Addresses holding 1 million to 10 million AVAX noted a decline of 2 million AVAX worth $34 million. This was, however, picked up by whales immediately, who accrued a little over 3.1 million AVAX worth $51 million at the current prices.
Avalanche addresses by balance
By the looks of it, a bullish scenario for AVAX price is most likely going forward. However, the majority of the investors currently are short-term holders (Traders) that have only been holding their supply for less than a month.
Avalanche addresses by time held
These addresses are more susceptible to panic and FOMO and could very easily sell their supply at any time, which could lead to a downswing in AVAX price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple finds new ally in its fight against SEC as Coinbase files lawsuit against the regulatory body
Ripple has been fighting the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for almost two and half years now, and in all this time, it took on the regulatory body all by itself. However, the SEC's regulation by enforcement method seems to have backfired and tipped the scales in favor of Ripple with the help of Coinbase.
Filecoin proprietary FWS goes live, touted as the decentralized alternative to Amazon Web Service
Filecoin (FIL), a blockchain-based storage network has announced the premiere of its proprietary Filecoin Web Service (FWS), advertised to be a cloud-based decentralized alternative to tech moguls such as Amazon Web Services (AMS) and Microsoft Azure, among others.
Coinbase issues official response to SEC's Wells Notice
FXStreet reported about Coinbase receiving a broad and hazy Wells notice from the SEC in March. In the latest development, the US-based exchange has made an official response to the regulator, providing both written and video submissions to the SEC.
PCE Preview: Crypto market outlook around US Personal Consumer Expenditures release
The Department of Commerce is expected to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data for March on Friday April 28 at 12:30 GMT. The PCE data is popular for representing evolving inflation in the US and its relation to the changes in consumer behavior.
Bitcoin: BTC loses directional bias, leaving holders guessing its next move
Bitcoin price shows a bearish breaker setup on the weekly timeframe, suggesting that buyers need to be cautious. This signal is ambiguous since it does not accurately predict a reversal just yet.