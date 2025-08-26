- Avalanche price holds above key support at $22.53, with potential for a rebound if support holds.
- Grayscale Investments has submitted an SEC S-1 registration statement to launch the Grayscale Avalanche Trust.
- On-chain data show rising Total Value Locked and daily transactions, supporting the case for a recovery in AVAX.
Avalanche (AVAX) price hovers above its key level at $22.53 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after falling over 9% the previous day. Market participants digest Grayscale Investments’ move to file an S-1 registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the launch of the Grayscale Avalanche Trust on Monday. Strengthening on-chain metrics, such as rising Total Value Locked (TVL) and daily transactions, hint at growing network activity that could support a potential recovery in AVAX.
Grayscale files for Avalanche Trust
Crypto asset manager Grayscale filed for an SEC S-1 registration statement on Monday to launch the Grayscale Avalanche Trust (AVAX), aiming to list it on Nasdaq. The trust seeks to track the price performance of AVAX, with Coinbase Custody serving as the custodian and Coinbase, Inc. acting as the prime broker.
While the announcement underscores a bullish long-term outlook for AVAX, it failed to spark an immediate price rally on Monday. However, filings by large investment firms like Grayscale are generally positive as they enhance legitimacy, improve liquidity, and provide traditional investors with easier access to Avalanche without directly holding the token.
Avalanche’s on-chain data show bullish signs
According to Artemis Terminal data, Avalanche’s TVL increased to a yearly high of $2 billion on Saturday. This increase in TVL indicates growing activity and interest within Avalanche’s ecosystem, suggesting that more users are depositing or utilizing assets within AVAX-based protocols.
Avalanche TVL chart. Source: Artemis Terminal
Additionally, its daily transactions also reached a year-to-date (YTD) high of $2 million on Saturday, indicating a surge in traders’ interest and liquidity in the AVAX chain.
Avalanche daily transactions chart. Source: Artemis Terminal
Avalanche Price Forecast: AVAX hovers around key support
Avalanche price faced a rejection from its daily resistance level at $26.46 on Sunday and declined by over 9% the next day. At the time of writing on Tuesday, it hovers at around $23.35.
If AVAX finds support around its daily level at $22.82 and recovers, it could extend the recovery toward its next daily resistance at $26.46.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart slipped below its neutral level of 50, indicating bearish momentum. For the recovery rally to be sustained, the RSI must move above its neutral level.
AVAX/USDT daily chart
However, if AVAX closes below its daily level at $22.82 on a daily basis, it could extend the decline toward its weekly support at $20.99.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Chainlink partners with Japan’s SBI Group, focusing on DeFi use cases
Chainlink (LINK) edges higher by over 1% at press time on Monday with the announcement of securing a partnership with Japan’s financial conglomerate SBI Group. The firm, with over $200 billion in assets, will focus on decentralized finance (DeFi) product offerings.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA eyes recovery as bullish momentum builds
Cardano (ADA) price is showing signs of recovery after rebounding from a crucial support level last week. This price optimism is further supported by rising Open Interest and stablecoin market capitalization, pointing toward improving market sentiment.
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC and XRP hover near key supports while ETH consolidates after record highs
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP) start this week on a cautious note as traders eye critical levels. BTC and XRP are holding support around key zones, while ETH consolidates just below record highs, leaving the market at a potential turning point.
Crypto market liquidations cross $650M: Ethena, Lido, Pump.fun lead losses
Ethena (ENA), Lido (LDO), and Pump.fun (PUMP) start the week under pressure, leading the cryptocurrency market losses over the last 24 hours. The altcoins display room for further correction, as the selling pressure increases.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC correction amid over $1 billion ETF outflows
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains under pressure this week, consolidating above $111,980 support after dropping more than 3%. BTC pullback continued as weakening demand and profit-taking keep weighing in, as spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) saw over $1.15 billion in outflows.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.