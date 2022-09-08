Avalanche flash loan exploit sees $371K in USDC stolen

The scammer deployed a custom smart contract, leveraging a $51 million flash loan to manipulate the AVAX/USDC Trader Joe LP pool price for a single block.
Avalanche-based lending protocol Nereus Finance has been the victim of a crafty hack that saw a user net $371,000 worth of USD Coin (USDC) using a smart contract exploit.
Blockchain cybersecurity firm CertiK was one of the first to detect the exploit on Sept. 6, indicating that the attack impacted liquidity pools on Nereus relating to decentralized exchange Trader Joe and automated market maker Curve Finance.
CertiK also suggested that underlying protocols themselves were impacted, however, Curve Finance responded via Twitter on Sept. 7, stating “maybe you meant ‘assets impacted,’ not ‘protocols impacted’. Only @nereusfinance and its assets seem impacted.”
On Sept. 7, Nereus Finance released a detailed post-mortem of the incident explaining an “exploiter” was able to deploy a custom smart contract that utilized a $51 million flash loan from Aave to artificially manipulate the AVAX/USDC Trader Joe LP (JLP) pool price for a single block.
We've published a post-mortem on the NXUSD incident from yesterday. https://t.co/ADhu6PagP2— Nereus Finance (@nereusfinance) September 7, 2022
Thanks @peckshield @CertiK
As a result, the anonymous hacker was able to mint 998,000 worth of Nereus' native token NXUSD against $508,000 worth of collateral. They then swapped this capital into different assets via various liquidity pools and managed to walk away with a net profit of $371,406 once the flash loan was returned.
The incident ended with to the creation of $500,000 of NXUSD “bad debt” in the NXUSD protocol.
The Nereus team says it was quick to remedy the situation; after consulting security experts, developing a mitigation plan, and notifying law enforcement, they liquidated and paused the exploited JLP market.
The bad debt was reportedly paid off using NXUSD from the team’s treasury.
According to Nereus, the exploit resulted from a “missed step” in the price calculation, resulting in the opportunity to be exploited. However, it stressed that “no users funds are at risk, and NXUSD continues to be over collateralized” and the “Lending and Borrowing protocol was not affected by this exploit.”
Nereus is also confident the same exploit won’t be possible a second time, as the team will be amending its "audit and security practices in order to ensure these types of events do not occur in the future," noting:
While this exploit is a bad incident — it’s not uncommon for protocols to face these types of battle tests.
As of this writing, the Nereus team is trying to identify the hacker and track the funds and has offered a 20% White Hat reward for the return of the funds, no questions asked.
Despite this recent flash loan exploit and several other notable incidents throughout the year, CertiK's August 2022 Monthly Skynet Alerts Report, released on Sept. 2, claims there has been a notable decrease in these types of attacks.
Compared to the previous month, August saw a drop of 95% in flash loan attacks, only resulting in a total loss of $745,244, the second lowest this year.
February still has the lowest recorded loss from flash loan exploits with only $200,000.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Avalanche flash loan exploit sees $371K in USDC stolen
The scammer deployed a custom smart contract, leveraging a $51 million flash loan to manipulate the AVAX/USDC Trader Joe LP pool price for a single block. Avalanche-based lending protocol Nereus Finance has been the victim of a crafty hack.
Bitcoin capitulates for the sixth time in 12 years as its price hits $18,700
The overall losses for Bitcoin have reached their peak for the second time in just four months. Bitcoin is closer to the market bottom, which could be the trend reversal needed to initiate recovery. But after June, multiple factors have dragged the king coin down to its former lows.
Vermont regulator alleges “false and misleading claims” were made by Celsius
The Vermont Department of Financial Regulation stated that Celsius was under investigation by 40 state securities regulators. Celsius filed for bankruptcy back in July this year, with a shortfall of $1.2 billion revealed in the filing.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: A 40% decline targeting $0.00000700
Shiba Inu Price breached the ascending parallel channel that has provided support all summer. SHIB saw an influx of dormant tokens pour into the market last week. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.00001743.
Bitcoin: Bears eye $17,500s if buyers do not step in here
Bitcoin price shows an ongoing consolidation as it hovers at the same level for the past six days with no signs of directional bias. A breakout from this tightening range could result in a bearish move that eyes a sweep of the sell-stop liquidity below recent lows.