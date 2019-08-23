The payment will initially be accepted in Dash, ethereum, litecoin, stellar and XRP.

The payment option will also be available for tourists.

Austria’s one of the largest mobile providers A1 will accept cryptocurrency for payment at selected store locations. A1 services around 5.1 million mobile and 2.1 million fixed lines across Austria and is testing cryptocurrency payments at store locations across Austria. The country’s tech news site Futurezone reported that payment will initially be accepted in Dash, ethereum, litecoin, stellar and XRP.

Founded in 1881, A1 serves 5.1 million of the current 6.2 million Austrian mobile phone users. The experimental trial will also facilitate payments for Alipay and WeChat Pay by the end of this month. Futurezone has also listed seven initial locations in Austria where cryptocurrency payments will be accepted.

Markus Schreiber, the head of A1’s business marketing, told Futurezone:

“Cash is a discontinued model, With our pilot operation in the A1 shops, we will test demand and acceptance of digital currency in Austria.”

Futurezone reported that A1 is partnering with banking solutions Salamantex, Ingenico and Concardis for the project. A1 also stated that the payment option will also be available for tourists and not only local Austrians.