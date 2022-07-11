- Cardano price continues to retest the $0.443 to $0.459 four-hour demand zone, hinting at a bullish move.
- ADA could rally 15% to retest the $0.550 hurdle if this run-up pans out.
- A four-hour candlestick close below $0.435 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Cardano price has been consolidating since the second week of June with no signs of a clear breakout. However, in this sideways movement, ADA seems to have formed a bullish reversal setup that could be the key to escaping the ranging markets.
Cardano price ready to recover losses
Cardano price has formed a triple tap setup, which resembles the triple bottom but has a few variations to it.
Unlike the triple bottom, this technical formation does not have all the swing lows along the same line. The triple tap setup has three distinctive swing lows, with the central one deeper than the rest. The first and the third swing points are often along the same trend line.
However, in some cases, the third swing low is formed a little higher than the first, creating a variation of the triple tap setup. Regardless, this setup forecasts a reversal in trend favoring the bulls if it is formed after a downtrend.
For Cardano, this technical formation could push it up by 20% to $0.550 from the current position at $0.456. Therefore, investors need to pay close attention to the reaction that ADA gets off the $0.443 to $0.459 four-hour demand zone.
In a highly bullish case, ADA could reach the next level at $0.628.
ADA/USDT 4-hour chart
While things are looking up for Cardano price, a four-hour candlestick close below the $0.435 support level will invalidate the triple tap setup. In this situation, ADA needs to quickly recover above the said level to attempt a recovery rally.
However, if the bulls fail, it could result in a 12% drop that retests the immediate support level at $0.380.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
