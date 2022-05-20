Assessing the possibility of a 40% upswing for Cardano

- Cardano price is likely to sweep the range low at $0.487 before triggering a run-up.
- Investors can expect a 40% gain that propels ADA to $0.677.
- A four-hour candlestick close below $0.471 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Cardano price is in a spot favorable for the bulls and short-term traders as a rally might be in the works. A minor retracement will allow interested buyers an opportunity to accumulate ADA at a discount before catalyzing an explosive uptrend.
Cardano price ready for more gains
Cardano price set a range between $0.487 and $0.614 as it rallied 25% between May 14 and 16. Since then, ADA has not moved to sweep either of the ranges.
As explained in previous articles, a rangebound movement is not only easy to identify but trade. A sweep of the range low is likely to be followed by a quick run-up to the range high. If the momentum continues to build up in favor of the bulls, the rally will extend. The opposite will occur if the range high is swept first.
For Cardano price, investors can expect a sweep of the $0.487 level, which will be the first sign of accumulation. The confirmation will arrive after a recovery above this level, which is where interested traders can enter a long position.
This recovery will be followed by an explosive move to $0.614, where a local top can form. However, if buyers continue to accumulate ADA, there is a chance Cardano price will extend to the next hurdle at $0.677.
In total, this move would constitute a 39% gain and is likely where the upswing is capped for the so called “Ethereum-killer.”
ADA/USDT 4-hour chart
While the technicals make a logical sense, the game plan requires Bitcoin’s vote of approval. In case the big crypto continues to fall, then Cardano price will follow suit. In this situation, if ADA produces a four-hour candlestick close below $0.471, it will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.
This bearish development could further trigger a 15% crash in Cardano price to $0.397.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Assessing the possibility of a 40% upswing for Cardano
Cardano price is in a spot favorable for the bulls and short-term traders as a rally might be in the works. A minor retracement will allow interested buyers an opportunity to accumulate ADA at a discount before catalyzing an explosive uptrend.
How to trade the next 20% upswing in Binance Coin price
Binance Coin price is on a recovery rally and shows promise of a further uptrend. Adding credence to this run-up is the price inefficiency that is likely to propel BNB higher. Binance Coin price crashed to $205 on May 13 as the crypto markets crumbled.
Bitcoin price congestion warns of a 25% breakout
Bitcoin price sideways action signals smart money involvement. A jaw-dropping rally could occur in the very near future. Bitcoin price action is currently distorting severely compared to the previous consolidations within the decline.
Cardano price is still on pace to retest $0.40, but bears shouldn't get too excited
Cardano price is preparing for a retest of $0.40 before a massive countertrend rally occurs. Cardano price is on professional traders' urgent watchlist as the digital asset could enter a mid-term bottom in the $0.45 zone.
Bitcoin: Multiple scenarios arrive at the same bearish conclusion
Bitcoin price shows interesting setups from multiple time frames that hint at a confluence. This convergence occurs for the short-term bullish outlook as well as the macro bearish scenario for BTC.