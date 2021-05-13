Despite the fact that the majority of the top 10 coins are in the green zone, there are a few exceptions to the rule. DOGE and Internet Computer (ICP) are under bearish influence.

chart

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

Bitcoin (BTC) has finally gotten out of the correction phase as its rate has increased by almost 2% over the last day.

BTCUSD

BTC/USD chart by TradingView

On the 4H chart, Bitcoin (BTC) is trading sideways; however, the short-term scenario is more bearish than bullish. A possible drop is confirmed by increasing selling trading volume, which means that traders might expect a fall to $53,500 very soon.

But it does not mean that bears will seize the initiative in the long-term projection.

Bitcoin is trading at $55,620 at press time.

ETH/USD

Ethereum (ETH) has gained more than Bitcoin (BTC) as its price has increased by 4% and set a new peak at $4,400.

ETHUSD

ETH/USD chart by TradingView

Even though the long-term picture of Ethereum (ETH) has not been broken, the drop to the mirror level at $3,960 may occur before continued growth. The trading volume is low, which means that buyers may not have fixed their positions yet. In this case, a further rise to $4,500 is possible in case of a bounceback from the support.

Ethereum is trading at $4,215 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP could not show the same growth as Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH), and its rate has declined by 2%.

XRPUSD

XRP/USD chart by TradingView

Despite the decline, XRP is trading above yesterday's minimum levels, which means that short-term growth is more likely than a drop. Thus, the selling trading volume remains low. All in all, the nearest resistance at $1.59 is the main target for bulls for the upcoming days.

XRP is trading at $1.42 at press time.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is the main loser today as its rate has gone down by more than 5% since yesterday.

Chart

DOGE/USD chart by TradingView

DOGE is neither bullish nor bearish at the moment. However, the selling trading volume has decreased, which means that bulls might retest the resistance at $0.57 shortly.

DOGE is trading at $0.4747 at press time.

Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

XLM Price Forecast: Stellar remains indecisive after massive market crash

XLM Price Forecast: Stellar remains indecisive after massive market crash

XLM price seems to have stopped the bleeding as buyers undid 15% of the sell-off. If Stellar slices through the supply barrier that extends from $0.627 to $0.660, it will signal the start of an upswing.

More Stellar News

Ethereum Classic gains threatened as market goes into tailspin

Ethereum Classic gains threatened as market goes into tailspin

Ethereum Classic price crashed nearly 30% as the cryptocurrency market entered a selling spree. A combination of the 100 SMA at $75.45 and support barrier stretching from $72.31 to $81.67 provided a base for Wednesday’s crash.

More Ethereum Classic News

SHIB price plunges after Vitalik Buterin dumps dog-themed tokens

SHIB price plunges after Vitalik Buterin dumps dog-themed tokens

Vitalik Buterin received Shiba Inu tokens at his public wallet address as part of a burn mechanism. Shiba Inu price dropped by over 40% in the past 24 hours as the Ethereum co-founder cleaned out his crypto wallet.  

More Shiba Inu News

Ethereum’s liquidity crisis will make ETH a safe-haven asset

Ethereum’s liquidity crisis will make ETH a safe-haven asset

Ethereum could position itself as a safe-haven asset as the network moves towards the upcoming London upgrade. Ether supply has been steadily decreasing since mid-2020, causing a liquidity crisis for the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.

More Ethereum News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive

Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location