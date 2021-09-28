The DeFi sector is growing rapidly, with many such projects and their tokens attracting plenty of investor interest. While Ethereum remains the smart contract backbone of the DeFi ecosystem, Solana is emerging as a solid competitor as traders and developers continue to embrace alternatives that offer faster transaction times and lower fees.
As for oracle providers, which bridge the gap between blockchain technology-based smart contracts and real-world applications, there are a handful of project that have shown a lot of promise, including Chainlink (LINK) and Zap (ZAP).
ETH/USD keeps sideways move, trades within $2,800-$3,200
ETH/USD Daily Chart
Up from its recent low of $2,651, Ethereum has been trading sideways as investors wait for a major boost to propel the token upward. Meanwhile, the ETH/USD pair is creating a positive structure in the long run, thanks to the moving average (MA 200) beneath the price that has opened the door to a safe rebound.
Specifically, ETH/USD has been trading in the $2,800-$3,200 range, remaining below the moving average (MA 50) at $3,300. Positive sentiment is expected to push the price higher and beyond the heavy resistance of $3,200, aiming for the $3,500 barrier and beyond the $4,000 level. However, the price could be at risk of a bearish retracement if support fails at $2,700.
SOL/USD trades flat amid market declines
SOL/USD Daily Chart
Solana showed strong bullish momentum in August, reaching an all-time high of $221 on September 9. The divergence pattern visible on the daily chart reinforces the recent pullback from the $221 high. A bullish breakout above the bull flag chart pattern, however, could indicate a push-up to new highs.
Alternatively, should sellers gain more ground, the next rebound could occur around the $116 level which marks the MA 50. Currently, Solana is trading flat (as also seen in the RSI) within the $123 and $150 levels. Only a strong breakout from this range will confirm the next direction.
ZAP/USD final push through $0.10 preceded by extended consolidation
ZAP/USD Daily Chart
Optimism about an anticipated price surge past $0.10 is keeping the ZAP/USD pair well supported, but traders are looking for more proof, such as a technical bounce, past the $0.0460 handle, to inflate the pair and activate buy orders above the $0.05 pivots. Bulls would then seek an extension above the moving average (MA 50) to accelerate the surge from the extended consolidation.
The scenario is backed by a break above the moving average (MA 50) in August which provided a strong bullish signal. The daily candle (from $0.0440 to $0.0350) is underpinning today's action, with the MA 50 top holding the action. However, traders will remain bullish as long as the $0.0327 support level holds.
LINK/USD looks undecided after pullback off recent highs
LINK/USD Daily Chart
Chainlink's correction from the Sept. 16 high of $32.12 bounced off the $20.81 low on Sept. 21 and is now confined under the flat moving averages of 50 and 200, located at $27.09 and $27.73, respectively. The RSI is currently hovering below the 50 neutral mark, suggesting a slight advantage to the bears.
The trajectory of the moving average reveals a lack of decision and it appears that the price may consolidate for a while. Steering lower, sellers would initially encounter upside pressure from the $20.81 low while to the upside, immediate resistance comes at the moving averages of 50 and 200 before the $32.12 and $36.35 levels.
Conclusion
With many analysts and investors expecting Bitcoin (BTC) and the broader crypto markets to resume their bull run in the final quarter of 2021, notwithstanding more blows to crypto, many altcoins stand to gain.
DeFi projects have really taken off in 2021, and we can expect to see many DeFi and oracle tokens posting strong gains in the next bull run.
The information has been prepared for information purposes only. The document is not intended as personalized investment advice and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold investments described herein. This information contained herein is derived from sources we believe to be reliable, but of which we have not independently verified. FXInstructor LLC assumes no responsibilities for errors, inaccuracies or omissions in these materials, nor shall it be liable for damages arising out of any person's reliance upon this information. FXInstructor LLC does not warrant the accuracy or completeness of the information, text, graphics, links or other items contained within these materials. FXInstructor LLC shall not be liable for any indirect, incidental, or consequential damages including without limitation losses, lost revenues or lost profits that may result from these materials. Opinions and estimates constitute our judgment and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple targets $0.78 by Friday
Ripple (XRP) price action consolidates in a symmetrical triangle formation, with prices getting squeezed in from both sides evenly. The overall downtrend is still very much intact since September 7 and looks to be still dictating further moves in XRP price action.
Ethereum price faces an ugly outlook unless ETH climbs above $3,200
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ethereum price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate what ETH needs to do to advance further.
Dogecoin price needs to retrace before DOGE can advance 50%
Dogecoin price is retracing after getting rejected at a stiff resistance level. While this correction could extend lower, it will be in search of a launching pad that will propel DOGE higher.
Whales buy $1.4 billion worth of Chainlink amidst market-wide sell-off
A sell-off has historically followed the accumulation of the altcoin by large wallet investors. LINK whales are known to hold tokens for short periods. Another cycle of accumulation has kicked in with the purchase of $1.4 billion worth of Chainlink by whales.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.