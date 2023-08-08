- Arbitrum price has been stuck under the $1.42 resistance level for four months now.
- Over the past three months, Arbitrum has seen growth in unique addresses on the L2, hitting 9.5 million, doubling in Q2.
- The altcoin is still failing to draw and sustain investors as the lack of price increase is off-putting when compared to its competitors.
Arbitrum price has failed to invigorate investors' interest, but the base L2 chain is consistently drawing users to it. Nevertheless, the bearish market conditions have been rather discouraging, resulting in users pulling their money from Arbitrum-based decentralized applications (Dapps), resulting in a decline in value of the chain.
Arbitrum price could see more drawdown
Arbitrum price has been stuck within a range for nearly four months, with the only exception being a crash around mid-June. Bouncing within $1.423 and $1.057, ARB has been losing the interest of investors and the same is reflected in the growth of the chain.
Network growth which basically computes the rate at which the new addresses are formed on the chain, has seen a drastic decline over the past couple of weeks. The metric is a measure of the traction that the project possesses, and throughout Q2 2023, the network growth has plunged by 84%.
Arbitrum network growth
Interestingly, in the same duration, the layer-2 chain has observed growth in the user base. The unique addresses recorded on the chain have nearly doubled in comparison to Q1 this year, peaking at 9.5 million users come August.
Arbitrum unique users
However, their investment in Dapps does not exhibit similar enthusiasm as, on the contrary, the total value locked on the chain has consistently fallen. Since April this year, the TVL has declined from $2.9 billion to $2.45 billion at the time of writing, marking an 18% plunge.
Arbitrum TVL
Arbitrum still stands as the biggest L2 chain in the world, and this title will remain unchallenged, but its token's value is vulnerable to facing further bearishness. According to FXStreet's analyst Akash Girimath, ARB is likely to observe a downswing to $1.053, potentially even testing the lows of $0.967.
ARB/USDT 4-hour chart
However, if Arbitrum price stays above $1.137, the bearish waves could change to bullish and push the altcoin to $1.312.
Read more - MATIC, ENS, ARB look ready to plummet as traders lose interest on CEX tokens
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
