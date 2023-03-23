Arbitrum airdrop flops, but ARB still makes it to a commendable all-time high. Here’s what happened

- Users could not claim ARB tokens for the first hour after the airdrop launch.
- Twitter users criticized Arbitrum for not performing a stress test.
- ARB still managed to hit almost double-digit gains once normalcy was restored.
The token launch for Arbitrum was quite bumpy, to say the least after users could not claim their airdrop tokens for the first one hour post-launch. The turn of events was very disappointing, given that users had been waiting for a week for the highly-advertised ARB airdrop.
Arbitrum off to a rough start
To begin with, when claiming commenced, the Arbitrum Foundation website crashed and remained offline for at least an hour. Upon return, most users could not claim their tokens citing high gas fees. Some users still managed to claim it through alternative methods like Arbiscan. During the first two hours, the market witnessed a massive sell-off of the token, with its price declining from over $10.29 to lows of $1 on the Kucoin exchange.
At Kucoin, the token recorded an intra-day high of $11.65 but dropped to $1.50 within minutes. At the time of writing, the token was trading at $1.37.
Only one address successfully sold ARB at $10.29 through the ARB/USDC pool on Uniswap. This address bagged $64,340 for 6,250 tokens. Several others were able to sell for $4.50 before Arbitrum price plummeted below $1.50 at record speed. This happened as more sellers flocked to the scene.
As a result, Arbitrum users were frustrated beyond words, indicated by the extremity of criticism and backlash that community members have given to the network.
Man I love Arbitrum...
But this has been an embarrassingly bad experience, how can you launch the most hyped airdrop Crypto has had an not be prepared for the traffic??? pic.twitter.com/l7bfAVScsJ
— Q (@0xFlips) March 23, 2023
While different users cited different challenges, one particular concern stood out involving users getting their tokens but not being able to move them.
got my tokens, cant move my tokens
F+
— Jebus.eth (@jebus911) March 23, 2023
As a result, some users gave it an ‘F’ grade for the epic fail, and other community members offered possible solutions to what the network needed for a seamless user experience. Another group claimed it was a strategic move by Arbitrum to heighten gas fees so that they could add a priority fee.
arbitrum getting an F+ on its first stress test
— Jebus.eth (@jebus911) March 23, 2023
Overall, the situation was embarrassingly bad, given Arbitrum launched the most hyped airdrop the crypto industry has seen in a long time but came out as unprepared for the traffic, which most call a ‘stress test.’
Arbitrum acknowledges the problem as ARB records a notable ATH
Notably, airdrops in the crypto sector are crucial to decentralizing the concerned network and rewarding early users for participating. After acknowledging the reason why its debut was a flop, Arbitrum issued an apology on Twitter. Based on the announcement, the network acknowledged the problem but it did not reveal the root cause..
We understand there has been difficulty connecting to the foundation site and claiming tokens.
These issues are now resolved, and claiming is well underway.
We greatly appreciate everyone's patience throughout these times of exceptionally high traffic.
Please read pic.twitter.com/pdIyI2bumW
— Arbitrum (,) (@arbitrum) March 23, 2023
Speculation about what the value of ARB would be upon launch had been rearing several days before the main event, with some saying the token could hit $6. Better still, others hoped it would explode to $10 and qualify as the most valuable blockchain in the world.
Close enough! According to Coingecko, the ARB token managed to record an all-time high (ATH) of $8.67, which was 33% higher than had been predicted.
Nevertheless, as was expected, it took barely an hour before the highly-advertised Layer 2 (L2) token dropped to the $1-$2 price range. At the time of writing, ARB is auctioning for $1.43 with indications of volatility as it went down as low as $1.11 in one instance.
Source: Coingecko
Notably, 63% of ARB has already been claimed, and if the remaining tokens are claimed and sold, the Arbitrum price could plunge further. This should be expected, given that eligible token holders will now flock to the website to claim their ARB as network traffic continues to subside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
This is how XRP whales and the Ripple community set the altcoin up for a 20% rally
XRP price took the entire crypto market by surprise after the massive spike observed on March 19. The single-day increase was the biggest rise noted by the altcoin since September 2022, which set investors scrambling as they tried to make the most of it.
Optimism Price Forecast: Could the Arbitrum airdrop send OP 12% south as market rival makes headlines?
Optimism price (OP) has been moving horizontally within a fixed supplier congestion zone and could break out soon. The expected trajectory for OP comes amid an alt season with rival Ethereum Layer 2 (L2) token Arbitrum holding its airdrop event.
Here is what you can expect from Arbitrum price after major exchanges list ARB
Binance, Coinbase, Bybit, and Huobi crypto exchanges, among others, have confirmed plans to list Arbitrum ARB token ahead of Thursday's airdrop. After the airdrop, users will be able to trade ARB/BTC and ARB/USDT pairs.
SEC issues alert, states crypto service providers may not be complying with US laws
The crypto market has been in the crosshairs of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a while now. The lack of clear regulations and the recent collapse of crypto companies and tokens has increased concerns among investors.
Weekly Recap: Bank runs, stablecoin drama, Voyager bankruptcy hearing, threat to DOX Shiba Inu founder
US bank runs sent shockwaves through market participants, traders turned to Bitcoin and the “safe haven” narrative made a comeback. Binance’s $1 billion acquisition of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager is back on track with a ruling from a New York bankruptcy judge.