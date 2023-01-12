- Apecoin price is on its fourth consecutive week of positive returns.
- The next bullish target lies at $6.30, 24% above the current APE price.
- Invalidation of the uptrend for APE is a breach below January's low at $3.61.
ApeCoin price continues to display bullish cues. If market conditions persist, APE may be on its way toward much higher targets.
ApeCoin price going off on one
ApeCoin's price is currently up 37% since the start of the new year. Throughout the month, the bulls have produced significant uptrend momentum, blowing past November's midpoint and taking out the monthly high as of this week.
APE price currently auctions at $4.92. The bulls have produced three consecutive weeks in the green and are likely to succeed at their fourth if the market remains elevated above this week's opening price of $4.44.
The Relative Strength Index, an indicator used to gauge the strength and momentum of a trend, shows the uptrend is genuinely bullish based on breaking out past overbought conditions on the daily time frame. Since this is the case, the APE price could go on to challenge the liquidity above September's monthly high, near $6.36. The Ethereum-based NFT token would rise by 24% in this case.
APE/USDT 8-Hour Chart
Since the APE price is already elevated and traders are in profit from the previous trade idea, the uptrend invalidation point should be a stern breach below the 8-day exponential moving average at $4.50. If the barrier is breached, APE could go on to test previously broken resistance zones as support, presumably at $4.00 and potentially $3.85. The bearish scenario would result in a 20% decline from ApeCoin's current market value.
This video details how Bitcoin price moves could affect ApeCoin price
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin SV sinks by nearly 22% as Robinhood selectively delists the asset
Bitcoin SV noted a sudden rise in selling pressure as Robinhood announced the termination of support for the cryptocurrency. Robinhood has received significant attention in the media in recent days.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE faces resistance as bears seek to reverse the trend
Dogecoin price has risen by 10% since January 1. DOGE nears strong resistance as bulls are at the midway point of the previous trading range. Invalidation of the bearish thesis could occur from daily settle above $0.083.
FTX lawyers uncover “more than $5 billion” in assets, claims Alameda created a shortfall in value
FTX saga took a surprising turn on Wednesday after the cryptocurrency exchange’s bankruptcy lawyer Landis Rath & Cobb attorney Adam Landis revealed the discovery of billions of dollars worth of assets.
Uniswap Price Prediction: UNI poised for a profitable rebound
Uniswap price is worth keeping on investors’ watch lists if they are looking for a swing trade. The bullish cues displayed as of late could be the start of a much larger move. Day traders may also find profitable opportunities within the trend.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.