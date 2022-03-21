ApeCoin price plummets despite TIME’s announcement to accept APE as payment

- ApeCoin price posted double-digit losses overnight despite the accumulation of APE by large wallet investors.
- TIME, New-York based news magazine and publisher, announced that ApeCoin would be accepted as payment.
- Gemini revealed support for ApeCoin on its exchange as the NFT token emerged as the most traded crypto among Ethereum whales.
ApeCoin price posted double-digit losses overnight. TIME, a New-York based publisher and news platform, has added APE as a payment method for its subscriptions. Despite accumulation by large wallet investors and increased utility, ApeCoin price struggled to recover from its drop.
ApeCoin price struggles to comeback in response to rising adoption
ApeCoin price hit a high of $17.17, close to its listing price of $20, nearly three days ago. Since then, the NFT token has posted a double-digit drop. Binance, Coinbase, Kraken, Gemini, eToro, and FTX, among other cryptocurrency exchanges, have accepted the NFT token and listed it on their platform.
ApeCoin has emerged as the most traded NFT token among Ethereum whales. Large wallet investors scooped up the Bored Ape Yacht Club token, based on data from crypto intelligence platform WhaleStats.
TIME, a leading NY-based news magazine and publisher, announced its support for ApeCoin. The firm revealed that APE would be accepted as payment for subscriptions in the coming weeks.
Congrats to the ApeCoin DAO on the rollout of @ApeCoin & thrilled we can announce that @TIME will be accepting $APE for digital subscriptions in the coming weeks on https://t.co/tiBU5fsE5B ⏰❤️— TIMEPiecesᵍᵐ ⏰ (@timepieces) March 20, 2022
Creators of the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection recently teased the launch of a metaverse powered by ApeCoin in a tweet. Yuga Labs revealed that an exciting experience awaits ApeCoin users in April 2022.
See you on the Otherside in April. Powered by @apecoin pic.twitter.com/1cnSk1CjXS— Yuga Labs (@yugalabs) March 19, 2022
Analysts have evaluated the ApeCoin price trend and noted that the declining 20-day and 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) offer a greater advantage to sellers. A rise in selling pressure on the NFT token has triggered a drop in ApeCoin price.
