ApeCoin price recovers from losses despite criticism from Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus

ApeCoin price recovered from a double-digit drop. Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase listed ApeCoin, pushing the token's adoption higher. The NFT token received criticism from Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus.

ApeCoin price recovered after Coinbase listing announcement

ApeCoin price retraced its losses from March 17, 2022. The Bored Ape Yacht Club's NFT token suffered a colossal drop hours after its launch. Billy Markus, the creator of Dogecoin, who is now off the meme coin project, commented on ApeCoin.

Markus believes that NFT tokens like ApeCoin rally based on the token's hype. Markus argues that ApeCoin is hurting the NFT space.

sorry, i am not a fan of apecoin, mostly because i think it hurts the NFT space to bring in tokens, as token communities are generally hyper toxic and desperate



as tokens do the hype and crash thing like every token does, often people start to get pretty obnoxious about it all — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) March 18, 2022

Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume in the United States, announced ApeCoin's listing on its platform today.

Welcome to the club.



ApeCoin ($APE) is now available on Coinbase! @BoredApeYC is on board too. pic.twitter.com/i9DeNJtbzJ — Coinbase (@coinbase) March 17, 2022

The developers launched ApeCoin behind the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT collection. The ApeCoin DAO is the decentralized organization that launched APE. Owners of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs can receive APE tokens for free by claiming them on the official website of ApeCoin.

ApeCoin is available for traders on the world's largest exchange, Binance and Coinbase. Binance unveiled trading for ApeCoin on its exchange platform for users.

Trading for @apecoin $APE on #Binance is officially open!



Supported trading pairs:

APE/BTC

APE/BUSD

APE/USDT



ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token that will power the APE ecosystem. https://t.co/3pGFBTg5ZH — Binance (@binance) March 18, 2022

On Seychelles-based cryptocurrency exchange OKX, APE became the asset with the fifth largest turnover in spot trading overnight.

$APE has become the asset with the 5th largest turnovers on #OKX spot trading last 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/YarNpR4Js5 — Jay | OKX CEO (@Jay_OKX) March 18, 2022

@tedtalksmacro, a cryptocurrency analyst, analyzed the unlock schedule of ApeCoin. The total supply of ApeCoin is capped at 1 billion tokens. 28% of the token's supply is currently circulating across exchanges, and the remainder would be released consistently, increasing downward pressure on the NFT token.

Based on the unlock schedule, the analyst argues $56 million worth of ApeCoins would be unlocked every month, increasing the selling pressure on the circulating supply on Binance, Coinbase and other cryptocurrency exchanges. This could influence ApeCoin price negatively.