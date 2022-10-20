- ApeCoin price is preparing for a bullish trend reversal following extremely oversold conditions.
- Whales are holding ApeCoin price from breaking out of a falling parallel channel.
- ApeCoin may have bottomed out after reaffirming support slightly above $4.00.
ApeCoin price gradually recovers after brushing shoulders with outwardly strong support marginally above $4.00. APE is retesting this key buyer congestion zone for the second time in less than two months. However, investors – especially whales, do not seem convinced an ApeCoin price recovery will hold for a move to $4.35..
ApeCoin price downtrend grinds to a halt
ApeCoin price could flip its technical outlook green if it successfully breaks out of a falling parallel channel. Since APE’s rejection from its October peak around $6.00, the pattern has capped price movement both to the upside and downside.
The channel’s lower boundary reinforced the support mentioned above at $4.00, allowing ApeCoin price a hiatus from the overarching selling pressure. Two successive bullish candlesticks have been printed on the eight-hour chart, hinting at the bulls regaining control.
APE/USD eight-hour chart
The Stochastic RSI reveals that ApeCoin price has been trading in oversold conditions, but it has recently risen out of the oversold region providing a buy signal. This supports the bullish thesis that APE may rebound from $4.00 to $4.35.
The MVRV (market value realized value), an on-chain metric from Santiment, places APE in a buy zone. ApeCoin price is relatively undervalued, with the MVRV ratio sliding to -14.48%. This suggests APE price may rise as asset prices generally have a tendency to revert to fair value over time..
ApeCoin MVRV model
What could invalidate ApeCoin price recovery?
Before ApeCoin price rises any further bulls must prove their ability to rise above the dominant sell-off from its September highs. Breaking out of the falling channel would be a necessary prerequisite to improving confidence in the foreshadowed move to $4.35.
ApeCoin Supply Distribution
Although ApeCoin price may have bottomed out after tapping support at $4.00, whales are not ready to let go of a six-month-long selling spree. The Supply Distribution on-chain metric shows addresses with 10,000 to 100,000 tokens continuing to fall – in line with the longer-term trend as it has fallen to 1,364 from 2,359 six months ago.
There is a risk, therefore, that the ongoing ApeCoin price rebound from its primary support at $4.00 may prematurely run out of momentum. Thus, the desired move to $4.35 may be delayed or price could force another bearish leg below $4.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
