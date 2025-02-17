- A Chinese user, named Hu Lezhi, sent over 600 ETH worth $1.6 million to a burn address.
- The user accused Kuande Investments CEOs of using brain-computer weapons to persecute their staff.
- He has also donated nearly 2,000 ETH, worth $5.3 million, in the past week, raising questions about the nature of his messages.
A pseudonymous user named Hu Lezhi sent 603 ETH worth $1.6 million to the Ethereum burn address on Monday with a message accusing Kuande Investments' CEOs Feng Xin and Xu Yuzhi of influencing their employees with brain-computer weapons.
Mysterious user burns hundreds of ETH, spreads accusation against former employers
An Ethereum wallet burned 603 ETH with an inscribed message accusing Kuande Investments of mind control practices, according to Etherscan data.
Burning of tokens implies sending them to crypto addresses where the sender or any other person can't ever access them again.
The sender, alleged to be Hu Lezhi, claimed that the company's CEOs, Feng Xin and Xu Yuzhi, used mind computers to control their employees.
"The bosses of Kuande Investment, Feng Xin and Xu Yuzhi, used brain-computer weapons to persecute all company employees and former employees, and even they were controlled," the Etherscan message reads.
Hu Lezhi initially transferred 500 ETH to the burn address, then sent the extra tokens, conveying four additional messages.
The other messages revealed that he was a former company employee who worked as a programmer and entrepreneur.
He also claimed that military forces are deploying the brain-computer, which is being developed as a "new mode of crime."
"There is a new mode of crime in which the victim is gradually deprived of his senses of desire until he becomes a complete slave to the digital machine," the message implied.
Onchain data also revealed that the wallet that burned 603 ETH has also sent 1,950 ETH worth $5.3 million to several key addresses in the past week, including WikiLeaks donation address.
The burned tokens, coupled with the accusations, have fueled speculation about the sender's identity and intentions, sparking debate across the crypto community.
X user Loopify speculated that the anonymous user was a worker for Wizard Quant and was in charge of the assets. Loopify claims that his access to the tokens allowed him to burn and donate them in such a manner.
My theory: All of this money belongs to Wizard Quant, Hu Lezhi is most likely an employee of WQ; has control of these assets.— Loopify ♂️ (@Loopifyyy) February 17, 2025
He withdrew them, burnt and donated the rest.
He seems to be suicidal from these messages which are crazy enough on it's own with wild accusations.
Several other community members also claimed that the user may be suicidal and have raised questions about the legitimacy of his accusations.
Meanwhile, another X user, Momin, stated that Hu Lezhi's attempt to reveal his message could signal that it might be true.
