Analysts compare Bitcoin to the Soybean crash, predict sharp moves ahead

  • Peter Brandt finds the Bitcoin price behaving similarly to Soybean prices in 1977. 
  • Francis Hunt points out a key difference between the Bitcoin and Soybean prices, forecasting a potential upside. 
  • Holders with 100 to 1,000 BTC are on a buying spree, similar to what was seen before the 2021 bull run. 
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Bitcoin (BTC) is down 5% so far this month, failing to extend the six-year streak of “Uptober.” Analyst Peter Brandt notes that the BTC price movement mirrors the Soybean price ahead of its 1977 crash, when it declined 50% in value, while analyst Francis Hunt highlights a difference in the structure and locates an upside in the trend. The on-chain data corroborates Hunt’s discovery, forecasting a bull run similar to the 2021 rally. 

Peter Brandt finds Bitcoin-Soybean connection

Peter Brandt, a veteran market analyst, shared in an X post on Tuesday that the Bitcoin price movement is forming a broadening top pattern on the daily price chart. This structure is formed by two diverging trendlines that connect the expanding price oscillation.  

Brandt compares Bitcoin’s broadening top to a similar trend previously seen in Soybean, prior to its 1977 crash, which resulted in a 50% drop. The analyst shares a similar 50% drop warning in BTC, which could exceed the average buying price of Microstrategy’s (MSTR) Bitcoin holding. 

https://x.com/PeterLBrandt/status/1980748150190342222

Francis Hunt brings a fresh perspective

Francis Hunt, a Chartered Market Technician, shared a key difference between the Bitcoin and Soybean broadening top pattern. Hunt placed a splitting line between two patterns, distinguishing Soybean’s structure as an ascending Megaphone pattern on an uptrend. Typically, an ascending price following a rally is considered a potential reversal signal. 

On the other hand, the splitter placed on Bitcoin’s pattern suggests a descending structure, which could be considered a short-term pullback before extending the prevailing uptrend. 

https://x.com/themarketsniper/status/1980799492195774633

Peter Brandt reposted the bullish possibility shared by Hunt and said, “I am willing to go with it in either direction. If BTC goes up I want to be long, if it goes down I want to be short.”

On-chain data points to a potential Bitcoin rally

Alphractal, a crypto data analysis platform, shared an ongoing buying spree among investors with 100 to 1,000 BTC from early 2024. A similar buying wave was observed in this cohort of traders before the 2021 bull run. However, a halt in their purchase trend aligns with the peaks of the 2017 and 2022 cycles. 

https://x.com/Alphractal/status/1980755011467391085

Currently, investors with 100 to 1,000 BTC continue to expand their holdings, which suggests a potential bullish trend extension. However, a pause or offloading in this activity could signal the top of the current Bitcoin upcycle.

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

