- Nvidia market capitalization touched $1 trillion before NVDA declined to $401.
- Nvidia became the fifth company in the US to achieve this milestone after Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet.
- AI crypto tokens, including The Graph and Ocean Protocol, rose significantly, with the latter noting a 12% rally.
The Nvidia stock, NVDA, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) hype continue to power gains across the Traditional Finance (TradFi) and the Crypto market. With the US-based company hitting a major milestone over the last 24 hours, AI tokens also enjoyed the ensuing bullishness.
Nvidia nears the big leagues
Nvidia’s stock NVDA is still continuing its rise nearly a week after the historic rally observed on May 25. The company’s share price soared by more than 4% during the intra-day trading hours on May 30, which resulted in the market capitalization of Nvidia crossing the $1 trillion mark.
This rally was short-lived, however, as the stock came back down to close at a 3% increase at $401 from the highs of $419 and was still losing value in the after-hours, falling to $398 at the time of writing.
NVDA 1-day chart
For a brief moment, Nvidia became only the fifth publicly traded company in the United States to hit the trillion dollar market cap, following Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and Google’s parent company - Alphabet.
The main reason behind this phenomenal rally was the response to its positive financial reports and ongoing AI hype over the last couple of days. This led to the 24% increase on May 25, subsequently impacting the crypto market as the bullishness was not just limited to the TradFi market.
The cross-market effects of Nvidia’s achievement could still be seen on May 30 when AI tokens observed a rally following the news of NVDA’s $1 trillion market cap.
AI Crypto tokens taste the NVDA hype
AI crypto tokens’ market capitalization added nearly $17 billion in the last 24 hours as their market cap rose by 3.19%. While the rest of the crypto market is still either posting red candlesticks on the chart or refraining from marking any gains, AI tokens noted rallies.
AI coins, including The Graph (GRT), Render token (RNDR), SingularityNET (AGIX), Ocean Protocol (OCEAN), etc. Among the top AI tokens, OCEAN stood out with a nearly 12% rally in the past 24 hours to hit the monthly high of $0.3881.
OCEAN/USDT 1-day chart
The Graph also rose to trade at $0.132 but is attempting to breach through not just one but three key barriers in the form of the 50-, 100-, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMA). Once the token manages to flip them into support floors, a further rally is likely.
GRT/USDT 1-day chart
However, these tokens’ dependence on external triggers and AI hype is slightly concerning as well since bubbles burst and hypes go away. Thus, AI crypto tokens are also vulnerable to a decline unless Nvidia manages to join the trillion-dollar market cap club definitively.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin whales could prevent BTC price first monthly loss of 2023 through this move
Bitcoin price is inching towards the first monthly loss of 2023. At press time, BTC price is 4.4% below $29,233, its price on May 1. If BTC fails to regain lost ground, the asset is in for its first monthly loss of the year.
Cardano price rallies with surge in DEX volume and new meme coin launch
Cardano-based decentralized exchange Minswap registered a large spike in transaction volume since the beginning of May. Between May 1 and 30, transaction volume surged from $10 million to $72 million.
Shiba Inu eyes recovery as holders pull more than 44 trillion tokens off exchanges
The reserve of Shiba Inu tokens across cryptocurrency exchange platforms has consistently declined between March and May. SHIB holders have pulled 44.53 trillion tokens off exchanges.
XRP likely set for price rally as network activity heats up
XRP Ledger’s native token XRP registered an increase in address activity on Monday, when more than 490,000 addresses interacted on the network, signaling an impending price rally.
Bitcoin: BTC delays inevitable crash to $25,000
Bitcoin price is delaying a crash that has been brewing for roughly two weeks. A failure to push higher could result in a steep correction next week. The troubling macroeconomic conditions could be key in catalyzing and trigger a nosedive for BTC holders.