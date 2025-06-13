ADA declines amid Charles Hoskinson's proposal to convert $100 million from Cardano treasury into stablecoins

- Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson suggested converting $100 million worth of ADA into stablecoins and Bitcoin.
- The capital reallocation strategy aims to boost Cardano's DeFi ecosystem.
- ADA declined by over 4% in the past 24 hours and is now eyeing $0.60 support after seeing a rejection at the upper boundary of a descending channel.
Cardano (ADA) declined 4% on Friday as Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson proposed converting $100 million worth of ADA into stablecoins and Bitcoin (BTC) to boost its ecosystem's stablecoin issuance.
ADA drops 4% amid Cardano treasury allocation proposal
Cardano co-founder Charles Hoskinson has suggested converting $100 million in ADA tokens into Bitcoin and stablecoins. In a YouTube video on Friday, Hoskinson discussed Cardano's low stablecoin issuance within its DeFi ecosystem.
"Cardano has a disproportionately low ratio of stablecoin issuance to our DeFi. It sits a little under 10%," Hoskinson said in the video recording on YouTube.
There is approximately $31 million worth of stablecoins on the Cardano network, compared to $273 million in its total value locked (TVL), according to DefiLlama data. Hoskinson also shared that the Cardano Foundation's treasury does not hold any yield-bearing instruments. This could be a significant problem for Cardano, particularly given high market volatility in the past few months, he stated.
Drawing examples from sovereign wealth funds of Norway and Abu Dhabi, Hoskinson suggested that the Cardano ecosystem needs to generate returns on its treasury, which can be re-invested into the network. He highlighted that the move could improve the visibility of Cardano-native stablecoins and ultimately pave the way for exchange listings.
However, critics argued that the token sale could cause ADA's price to fall further, with bearish sentiments already rising. Hoskinson addressed the criticism, emphasizing that $100 million would not harm the network.
The proposed fund conversion aims to raise Cardano's stablecoin issuance ratio to approximately 33% or 40%, compared to its current level of 10%. As part of the plan, between $25 million and $50 million could be allocated to Bitcoin in a bid to stimulate Bitcoin-centric DeFi activity and attract yield-seeking participants.
Hoskinson shared that he has written a 40-page document outlining the plan and circulated it among key team members who are currently reviewing it.
"We're going to look at it and then we're going to syndicate that with a lot of the DeFi applications in the Cardano ecosystem and have a discussion about its practical readiness," Hoskinson added.
ADA eyes $0.60 support after seeing a rejection at descending channel upper boundary
ADA is down 4% following rising war tensions in the Middle East between Israel and Iran. The altcoin saw a rejection near the upper boundary of a key descending channel — strengthened by the confluence of the 100-day and 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
ADA/USDT daily chart
On the downside, ADA could find support at $0.60. A further downward pressure could see it bounce off the channel's lower boundary if the $0.60 support fails. On the upside, it has to overcome the channel's upper boundary to stage a rally toward $0.84.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) saw a rejection at its neutral level line and has declined below its moving average. Meanwhile, the Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) is testing its oversold region line. A decline into the oversold region signals an accelerated bearish momentum.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple risks extending losses despite Ripple-SEC motion to release escrowed $125 million
XRP comes under immense pressure, falling toward $2.09 as Israel and Iran escalate conflict. Ripple and the SEC file a joint motion requesting the release of $125 million held in escrow.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP clamber for support amid escalating volatility on Israel-Iran tensions
The cryptocurrency market has been hit by a sudden wave of extreme volatility, triggering widespread declines as global markets react to tensions between Israel and Iran.
Sui Price Forecast: Sui eyes triangle fallout below $3 as Open Interest, TVL plunge
Sui (SUI) edges lower by over 5% at press time on Friday, concurrent with the broader crypto market crash due to the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Iran.
Bitcoin eyes a drop toward $100,000 amid cautious sentiment as Middle East tensions escalate
Bitcoin price edges below $105,000 on Friday after falling 4% over the last two days. Market sentiment sours as conflict in the Middle East escalates, with over $1.15 billion in liquidation across crypto markets.
Bitcoin: BTC could slump to $100K amid Trump-Musk tussle
Bitcoin (BTC) tumbled to a low of $101,095 on Friday amid volatility in the market. The effect of the tussle between United States (US) President Donald Trump and Tesla Chief Elon Musk negatively influenced the NASDAQ and Tesla's stock price on Thursday, although both are recovering on Friday.