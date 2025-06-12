Cardano Price Forecast: Whales acquire 310 million ADA amid potential triangle breakout

- Whales have purchased 310 million ADA so far in June, a show of confidence amid short-term volatility.
- A steep fall in ADA Open Interest reveals fading optimism in Cardano’s derivatives market.
- Cardano faces rejection from a key resistance trendline, nearing the apex of a triangle pattern.
Cardano (ADA) shows weakness as it reverses from an overhead trendline of a triangle pattern. The altcoin edges lower by over 1% at press time on Thursday, fueling a steeper correction in its Open Interest (OI). Amid weakness, Cardano whales have acquired 310 million ADA tokens so far this month, projecting increased confidence as the triangle pattern nears resolution.
Cardano whales purchase 310 million ADA tokens
According to Santiment’s data, two major groups of Cardano whales are on a buying spree. Whales with holdings of 100 million to 1 billion ADA tokens have expanded their portfolio to 3.15 billion tokens from 3.02 billion tokens since June 1.
ADA Supply Distribution Chart. Source: Santiment
Similarly, whales with more than 1 billion ADA tokens have a total holding of 1.97 billion ADA, up from 1.79 billion ADA on June 1. As whales’ confidence grows, the holding expansion could soon translate into a recovery run in Cardano.
ADA Open Interest plummets amid fading optimism
CoinGlass data indicates a decline of over 7% in Cardano’s Open Interest (OI), reaching $852 million in the last 24 hours. The falling OI relates to a capital withdrawal from Cardano derivatives, suggesting a drop in traders’ interest.
The OI-weighted funding rate has corrected to 0.0084% at press time, down from a peak of 0.0108% on June 11. Bulls pay the positive funding rates to align swap and spot prices, and a drop relates to suppressed bullish activity.
Cementing the bearish inclination, the long/short ratio is at 0.9681. A ratio below 1 suggests a greater number of short positions.
A surge in long liquidations over the last 24 hours catalyzed the drop in the long/short ratio. The data shows $1.49 million worth of wiped-out bullish positions compared to $460K in short liquidation.
Cardano Derivatives. Source: CoinGlass
With a bearish bias in Cardano derivatives, traders could find short-term selling opportunities, targeting immediate support levels.
Cardano remains trapped within a triangle pattern
Cardano drops by 2.61% on Wednesday as it fails to surpass a key resistance trendline formed by peaks on March 3, May 12, and May 23. The short-term trend in altcoin shows a path of least resistance on the downside.
The immediate support lies at the $0.60 mark, aligning with a long-standing trendline formed by the lows on November 5, April 9, and June 5. With two crucial trendlines converging, a triangle pattern arises on the daily chart (shared below).
The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator on the daily chart crosses above its signal line, triggering a buy signal. However, the average line remains sideways, indicating a false positive warning and could reinstate a bearish trend.
The daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 46 reverses from the halfway line, suggesting a resurgence in bearish momentum. With room on the downside before reaching the oversold zone, the indicator warns of increased bearish risk.
ADA/USDT daily price chart.
Sidelined investors looking for buying opportunities could load up Cardano upon a closing price higher than $0.7315, an inflection point on June 11. The breakout rally could encounter resistance at $0.84, the May 23 reversal point.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Tether acquires 32% stake in Canadian-listed Gold mining company Elemental
Tether Group, the issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin USDT through its affiliate Tether Investments, has completed the acquisition of a 32% stake in Elemental Altus Royalties Corp. (Elemental).
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP risk further decline amid softer volumes and profit-taking
Bitcoin extends losses below $108,000 amid subdued trading volume, a decline in funding rates, and a drop in open interest. Ethereum’s uptrend fails to gain strength and falters, nearing support at $2,700 despite surging spot ETF inflows.
Shiba Inu Price Forecast: Correction looms amid whale sell-off and falling supply in profit
Shiba Inu's supply in profit drops significantly as whales offload SHIB amid low performance. Optimism wanes in Shiba Inu derivatives as Open Interest and the Long/Short ratio decline.
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC edges below $108,000 as geopolitical risks weigh on sentiment
Bitcoin price continues its pullback, trading below $108,000 on Thursday, following the previous day's decline. Risk-off sentiment rises as the conflict in the Middle East escalates, with reports suggesting that Israel is readying an imminent attack on Iran.
Bitcoin: BTC could slump to $100K amid Trump-Musk tussle
Bitcoin (BTC) tumbled to a low of $101,095 on Friday amid volatility in the market. The effect of the tussle between United States (US) President Donald Trump and Tesla Chief Elon Musk negatively influenced the NASDAQ and Tesla's stock price on Thursday, although both are recovering on Friday.