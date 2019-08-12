Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund announce investment in cryptocurrency exchange

Mubadala Investment Capital announces investment in MidChains, digital currency trading platform.

The platform will be set for launch later on in 2019, to be based in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Investment Capital, the world’s thirteenth largest sovereign wealth fund, has made an investment in cryptocurrency exchange MidChains.

Gulf News reported that Mubadala Investment Capital has invested in MidChains, a digital currency trading platform, which is set for launch in late 2019 in Abu Dhabi. The exchange is going to be located in the international financial center and free zone Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

Co-founder of MidChains Basil Al Askari commented on the announcement: