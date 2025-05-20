Aave targets $300 following the protocol’s deployment on Aptos, rising open interest

Aave’s rally is testing the $270 resistance, fuelled by growing optimism for a push beyond $300.

Aave v3 protocol’s deployment on Aptos marks a new era for cross-chain crypto lending.

The derivatives Open Interest 42% surge to $576 million highlights growing interest and confidence among traders.

Aave (AAVE) price exchanges hands at around $264 at the time of writing on Tuesday, building on growing sentiment within its ecosystem and the broader cryptocurrency market. The network announced on Monday that the Aave v3 protocol has officially been deployed on the Aptos blockchain. Interest in the token skyrocketed, driving gains of over 20% in the last 24 hours and setting the stage for highs above the $300 level.

Aave v3 launches on Aptos to revolutionise cross-chain lending

Aave v3 protocol’s deployment on Aptos is part of a larger plan to re-architect the core lending mechanisms for the Move programming language. According to the announcement on X, the Aptos execution environment, collateral flows, liquidation logic, and incentives infrastructure are up for review under new guidelines. The development could present a unique chance to enhance the security of Aave and Apto’s Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystems.

Researchers, clear your calendars: The @Aave competition is live at the Cantina.



Aave’s v3 deployment on Aptos introduces a new era of cross-chain lending logic, rewritten in Move and ready for review.



💰 $150,000 GHO

📅 Live now – June 9

🔗 Below pic.twitter.com/sFn8EPQFMd — Cantina 🪐 (@cantinaxyz) May 19, 2025

The debut on Aptos has ignited interest in the AAVE token, with traders opening new positions. CoinGlass data shows an approximately 42% increase in Open Interest (OI) to $576 million, highlighting a significant influx of capital and heightened trader interest.

Aave derivatives data | Source: CoinGlass

A 90% increase in trading volume to $1.84 billion reflects robust trading activity, often a precursor to substantial price movements. High volume alongside rising OI typically points to a strong trend forming.

Similarly, the 24-hour long-short ratio of 1.0064 points to a near-even split between buyers and sellers, with a minor tilt toward longs. The slight long bias aligns with the top traders’ positioning, hinting at the possibility of the bullish momentum lasting longer.

Short liquidations reached roughly $4.05 million over the past 24 hours, significantly outpacing long liquidations at approximately $673,970, suggesting that more bearish positions were forced to close, likely due to the price increase, which tested the $270 resistance before correcting to $264.

Aave’s rally stalls below $270 as bulls maintain control

Aave’s price holds the uptrend steady around $264 despite the slight correction from the supply area at $270. The path with the least resistance is strongly upward, supported by key moving averages, including the up-trending 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $194, the 100-day EMA at $197 and the 200-day EMA at $200.

Should the 50-day EMA cross above the 200-day EMA, forming a golden cross on the daily chart, bullish momentum could accelerate, potentially driving Aave past the $300 mark.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator further supports this outlook, showing buyers in control with expanding green histogram bars above the center line.

AAVE/USDT daily chart

The resistance at $270 must be broken to ensure interest in AAVE does not dwindle. However, the extremely overbought Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 75.44 suggests caution among traders as trend reversals often follow overbought conditions.

Key support areas to monitor over the coming days include moving averages ranging between $194 and $200, the area tested at $162 in March and the lowest point in April at $114.