Aave price could drop 20% as demand barriers dissipate

- Aave price hints at a 20% correction as it nears the end of a bearish pattern.
- Transactional data shows non-existent support below the current price level at $395.
- A bullish scenario might come into play if AAVE climbs above $445.
Aave price has been trending higher but could drop soon due to the formation of a bearish pattern.
Aave price eyes a pullback
Aave price has formed three higher highs and three lower lows since February 24. Drawing trendlines along the swing highs and the swing lows results in a rising wedge pattern. This pattern forecasts a 23% downswing, determined by measuring the distance between the pivot points at the widest part of the wedge and adding it to the breakout point at $395.
Therefore, a 4-hour candlestick close below $395 will signal the end of the rising wedge pattern and kickstart a downtrend to $302.
Supporting this bearish thesis for Aave is the recently spawned sell signal by the SuperTrending indicator.
AAVE/USDT 4-hour chart
According to IntoTheBlock’s In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model, Aave’s condition looks dire as it shows a massive cluster of underwater investors around the $408 level. Here, roughly 2,600 addresses that previously purchased 3.45 million AAVE are “Out of the Money.” Hence, these market participants might deter any short-term bullish momentum by selling their holdings to breakeven.
However, what’s worrisome is that the DeFi coin shows little to no support present below the current AAVE price. IOMAP cohorts reveal a tiny support level at $379, where 1,600 addresses hold 302,000 AAVE tokens.
Aave IOMAP chart
However, a sudden spike in buying pressure leading to a decisive close above $401 will temporarily remove selling pressure from the underwater investors present at that level. In such a case, AAVE price might surge higher.
A 4-hour candlestick close above $445 will invalidate the bearish outlook as it would create a higher high and signal a resurgence of bullish momentum.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin price in the initial stages of a new rally to all-time highs
Dogecoin price finds support at near the 23 twelve-hour simple moving average. Price action is corrective, and volume has significantly declined during the pullback. A squeeze play emerges when the Bollinger Bands collapse inside the Keltner Bands.
Ripple Price Prediction: XRP bears battle key supports above $0.4400
Ripple sellers are dominant for the third day in line as the XRP/USD quote refreshes intraday low with $0.4468 level, currently down 0.95% near $0.4480, during early Friday. Bulls need to overcome the $0.5000 level for conviction.
Swipe Price Prediction: SXP primed for a 70% rally
For the last seven months, Swipe price has been shaping a cup-with-handle base on the 3-day chart. SXP needs to clear the high of the handle to trigger the bullish thesis. Underlying volume throughout the base supports the positive outlook.
ADA struggles to recover and must hold key support to prevent 16% correction
Cardano has been trading sideways for the past week and must defend a critical support level yet again. Failure to stay above this point would lead ADA into a significant pullback below $1.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.