Aave (LEND) launches unsecured P2P lending, LEND/USDT falls after meeting resistance

- Lending protocol Aave has rolled out a new service on Ethereum that lets users take out loans without collateral.
- Users who deposit an asset on Aave can now “delegate” a credit line to another person.
- The parties involved in the process must sign a legal agreement that defines the terms of the loan.
- LEND/USDT has dropped below the upward trending line.
Aave lending protocol has unveiled a new service on Ethereum, which allows users to take out loans without collateral. Aave founder and CEO, Stani Kulecho, took to Twitter to explain how users who deposit an asset on Aave can now “delegate” a credit line to another person. He explained that if user A deposits USDT and delegates their credit line to user B, B can withdraw ETH from Aave without collateral.
Decentralized protocols generally require users to put down more collateral than what they wish to borrow. For instance, MakerDAO asks borrowers to deposit at least $150 ETH for every $100 in Dai they borrow. On the other hand, Karen and Chad would sign a legal agreement stipulating the terms of the loan, including the interest rates and deadlines for repayments. This would be done using a smart contract system developed by OpenLaw, a ConsenSys-backed firm that develops blockchain-based legal agreements.
OpenLaw co-founder, Aaron Wright, said that having an automatically generated contract “gives it the weight of the real world, not just the crypto world.” According to Wright, this approach can make the DeFi space more attractive to traditional players.
As we are thinking about these protocols and watching them scale and handle real money — not the comparatively small amounts that flow through Ethereum today but the larger amounts that we see financial institutions grapple with on a daily basis — those rights and obligations become more and more important.
LEND/USDT daily chart
LEND/USDT fell after encountering resistance at the 0.1921–level. Presently, it's priced at around 0.18417 and has dropped below the upward trending line. The RSI indicator still shows that the price is overvalued, so further drop may be expected.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD movement limited by strong support and resistance levels
BTC/USD went down from $9,236.72 to $9,216.61 in the early hours of Friday. The price is sandwiched between strong support and resistance levels at $9,300 and $9,200, respectively.
XRP/USD consolidates above $0.2–level following bearish price action
XRP/USD fell from $0.2052 to $0.2025 as the bears stepped in to correct the market following a heavily bullish Wednesday. the Elliott Oscillator shows nine straight green sessions, while the RSI has ...
ETH/USD bullish scenario, why $250 and $280 are within reach?
Ethereum recovery towards $250 was recently cut short at $245. The price started to narrow down towards $240 again. At the time of writing, ETH/USD is trading at $240.50 amid a sideways trading action. Holding above this level is key to the recovery mission targeting $300 as covered on Thursday.
Stellar Price Analysis: XLM/USD bears look to negate Thursday's gains
XLM dropped from $0.0906 to $0.0868 so far this Friday as the bears took control following four consecutive bullish sessions. The price has dropped below the $0.09-level and is looking to fall back ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.