- AAVE's price is showing strength again after potentially washing away weak hands following price dips in mid-July and August 2.
- On-chain metrics show long-term holders are unwilling to sell despite recent price rally.
- AAVE could rally above its yearly high of $154.86 if it breaks above the horizontal line of an ascending triangle.
- A daily candlestick close below the support around $84 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
AAVE is up more than 2% on Friday after seeing a slight correction from a rally earlier in the day. The move follows key on-chain metrics and an ascending triangle pattern, indicating AAVE's potential to see a massive rally in the coming days.
AAVE's on-chain metrics shows long-term holders anticipate higher price increase
The Realized Capitalization values each coin based on its last transacted price. AAVE's Realized Cap shows its capitulation event occurred on July 16, when investors sold off their tokens. This occurred after AAVE rallied nearly 40% between July 5 - 15.
After a brief correction, AAVE rallied until August 2, when the market dip saw most investors realizing profits and losses.
The recent price movements may have washed away weak hands as the 365-day Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) Ratio shows most long-term holders are 17.5% in profits.
The 365-day Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) Ratio measures the profits or losses of all coins purchased within the last year. An increase in this metric above 0 indicates LTHs are in profit and vice versa if it decreases.
AAVE MVRV (365d), Dormant Circulation (365d)
Despite the recent price rise, AAVE's 365-day Dormant Circulation, which measures the movement of coins last transacted in the past year, is at low levels, indicating unwillingness from long-term holders to sell. This indicates anticipation of future price increases from this cohort.
AAVE is forming an ascending triangle
On the daily chart, AAVE seems to be forming an ascending triangle pattern after making a series of higher lows based on the rising trendline starting from July 5. The only outlier was the wider crypto market crash on August 5.
AAVE/USDT Daily chart
However, it has continued the move and is attempting to break out of the horizontal line resistance at $118.71. A successful move above this level could see AAVE rise above its yearly high resistance of $154.86 on March 13. AAVE could rise as high as $167.82 if it completes this move.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) which has risen above its midpoint and its moving average could provide tailwinds for this move.
However, the Stochastic Oscillator is in the oversold region, indicating that AAVE could see a correction.
A daily candlestick close below the support around $84 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum's supply rises by over 210,000 ETH amid Vitalik Buterin's charity donation
Ethereum is down 0.7% on Thursday following three consecutive days of net inflows across ETH ETFs. Meanwhile, ETH's annual inflation rate has continued trending upward.
Uniswap unveils $2.5 million security pool for v4 upgrade amid most UNI coins held at loss
Uniswap has launched a $2.35 million prize pool for researchers to audit its upcoming v4 codebase. Uniswap v4 will introduce several new features, including on-chain limit orders and flash accounting.
FLOKI down following partnership with Premier League club Nottingham Forest
Floki Inu (FLOKI) is down 1.5% on Thursday after revealing its partnership with Premier League football club Nottingham Forest for the 2024/2025 football season.
Justin Sun stakes Ether with Lido, says TRON Protocol offers six times higher yield at nearly 25%
Justin Sun, founder of TRON and crypto expert compared the staking yield on Ethereum and TRON in a recent tweet. Sun stakes his Ethereum with Lido Protocol and earns a 4% yield on his holdings.
Bitcoin: Signs of weakness persist
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $58,000 on Friday after after testing and failing to overcome the resistance level around $62,000 earlier in the week. The risk-on mood returned to markets this week, Marathon Digital added 4,141 BTC worth $249 million to its holdings and the US SEC approved a MicroStrategy leveraged ETF, potentially giving investors more exposure to Bitcoin.