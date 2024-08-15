- Aave price finds support around $96.13 at its 200-day EMA level, with an impending rally eyed ahead.
- On-chain data shows that AAVE's open interest, daily active addresses and development are rising, signaling a bullish move in price.
- Artemis Analytics data shows that AAVE has generated daily revenue of $1.2 million, the highest since February.
- A daily candlestick close below $90.19 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Aave (AAVE) price trades slightly higher during the Asian trading session on Thursday after surging on Wednesday. On-chain data shows that open interest, daily active addresses and development activity are rising, signaling a bullish trend. Additionally, Artemis Analytics shows that the DeFi platform’s revenue has reaches the highest level since February end, in another encouraging sign for the token’s outlook.
AAVE price shows potential for a rally
Aave price retested and bounced off the support area, extending between $76.83 and $72.55, on August 5. It found support on the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which hovers around $96.13. At the time of writing, it trades slightly higher, 0.27%, at $106.39 on Thursday after increasing by a sharp 8.4% on Wednesday
If the 200-day EMA holds as support, Aave price could rally 10% to retest its daily resistance level at $116.02.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart trades above the neutral level of 50, and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) trades slightly below its neutral level of zero. For bullish bias to sustain both, the momentum indicators should be above their neutral levels, which could add a tailwind to the ongoing rally.
AAVE/USDT daily chart
AAVE on-chain metrics improve
Santiment's Development Activity Index shows project development activity over time based on several pure development-related events in the project's public GitHub repository.
In AAVE's case, the index has been rising since July 24, which implies that the AAVE developing activity is increasing, adding further credence to the bullish outlook.
AAVE Development Activity Index chart
Data from CoinGlass shows that the futures' Open Interest (OI) in Aave at exchanges is also increasing. The OI indicates the total number of outstanding derivative contracts that have not been settled (offset by delivery) and whether money flows into the contract are increasing or decreasing.
Increasing OI represents new or additional money entering the market and new buying, which suggests a bullish trend. When OI decreases, it is usually a sign that the market is liquidating, more investors are leaving, and the current price trend is ending.
The graph below shows that AAVE's OI increased from $60.20 million on Monday to $90.30 million on Wednesday, indicating that new or additional money is entering the market and new buying is occurring.
AAVE Open Interest chart
Santiment's Daily Active Addresses index, which helps track network activity over time, aligns with the bullish outlook noted from a technical perspective. A rise in the metric signals greater blockchain usage, while declining addresses point to lower demand for the network.
In AAVE's case, Daily Active Addresses rose by 90% in one day and have been rising constantly this week, indicating that demand for AAVE's blockchain usage is increasing.
AAVE Daily Addresses chart
Additionally, data from Artemis Analytics shows that AAVE generated $1.2 million in revenue on Monday, the highest daily revenue since February end, further adding credentials to the bullish outlook.
Aave Revenue chart
Despite the bullish outlook suggested by technical analysis and on-chain data, if the AAVE daily candlestick closes below the $90.19 daily low of August 12, the outlook will shift to bearish. This scenario could lead to a 15% crash to retest its weekly support at $76.83.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin drops below $59K following US government's $591 million Silk Road BTC transfer
Bitcoin briefly dropped below $59K on Wednesday following news that the US government had moved 10,000 BTC to Coinbase Prime. On-chain data also shows a trend change in Bitcoin's price correlation to the BTCE fund reserves.
Ethereum ETF inflows and low CPI could help ETH stage rally amid Jump Crypto headwind
Ethereum is down 1.7% on Wednesday as low Consumer Price Index inflation data and rising ETH ETF inflows hint that a rally may be imminent. However, a key trendline suggests ETH may repeat history.
PEPE could decline further as long-term holders continue to shed holdings
PEPE is down nearly 2% on Wednesday following key insights that long-term holders have been consistently booking profits since March. The move appears to be creating a head-and-shoulder pattern on the daily chart for PEPE, which can trigger a heavy correction.
Coinbase set to launch tokenized Bitcoin on Base network
Coinbase revealed its plans to launch a wrapped Bitcoin token with the ticker cbBTC on its Base network in an X post on Wednesday. The announcement comes after Bitgo announced its plans to move wBTC ownership to Bit Global, stirring massive criticism.
Bitcoin: Can BTC bounce back from recent market crash?
Bitcoin (BTC) trades above $60,000 on Friday after a 7.2% decline and a dip below the $50,000 level earlier in the week, following a test of its daily support level at around $49,900 on Monday.