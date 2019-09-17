Wells Fargo & Co.have announced plans to launch a digital currency called Wells Fargo Digital Cash on its blockchain platform.

According to a press release, clients will be able to use Wells Fargo Digital Cash to handle internal book transfers of cross-transfer payments.

Wells Fargo will be able to produce near real-time money movement while removing the need for third parties and reducing transfer time and costs.

The venture will initially handle U.S. dollar transfers with Wells Fargo Digital Cash, with the goal to expand to other currencies.