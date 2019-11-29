Virgil Griffith been charged with violating sanctions against North Korea when attenpting to get through Los Angeles International Airport.

He is said to be 36-years-old and an American citizenm although at the moment he lives in Singapore.

U.S. prosecutors have stated the government denied him permission to go to the April conference in the North Korean capital of Pyongyang. It has been said he took the trip without permission and talked with other people at the conference about how North Korea could use cryptocurrency technology to evade sanctions.

There has not been too much information released about Mr Griffith he became known for making a tool that aimed to unmask people who altered Wikipedia entries anonymously.