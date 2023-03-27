90% of Ethereum supply leaves exchanges as regulators struggle to classify ETH as Security or Commodity

- Ethereum supply on exchanges declined to a little over 10%, bringing it to the lowest since the token's launch in 2015.
- The wavering confidence is not only limited to just the exchanges but ETH as well.
- The SEC claimed ETH to be a Security, while CFTC labeled the altcoin as a commodity, raising concerns in the market.
Ethereum is known not only as the second-biggest cryptocurrency but also as the second-generation cryptocurrency. The blockchain not only brought Decentralized Finance (DeFi) to the crypto space but also framed a target on its back following its Proof of Stake transition plan. A target that regulators have aimed and shot at repeatedly.
Ethereum - A Security or Commodity?
On March 27, the Commodity Futures and Trading Commission (CFTC) announced charges against Binance for not complying with federal laws. In its lawsuit, the regulatory body also claimed Ethereum to be a commodity. This came weeks after the Securities and Exchange Commission shut down Kraken's crypto-staking service, wherein ETH was labeled as a security.
The lack of regulatory clarity in the industry is attributed to conflicting views on whether Ethereum should be classified as a security or a commodity. This is not the first occurrence. Earlier this year, SEC Chair Gary Gensler reiterated the same view as his agency did, and the CFTC Chair stood in tandem with ETH being a commodity.
By their definition, a "security" is a financial asset or instrument that has value and can be bought, sold, or traded. Examples of the same are stocks, bonds, etc. A "Commodity," on the other hand, is a physical good that is traded on exchanges, and its value is determined by supply and demand.
Considering Ethereum invokes staking as a key feature of being a part of the network, it fits into the category of security much more than a commodity. Bitcoin, on the other hand, which shares a likeness with Gold on a financial level, is closer to being a commodity than a security.
But if Ethereum is declared a "security", it would bear an impact on the exchanges planning on listing it. These platforms and exchanges would need to register as a "securities" broker-dealer with the SEC or delist ETH to protect them from selling securities illegally. Not only would the centralized exchanges face this, but also the decentralized exchanges such as SushiSwap.
This could waver confidence in exchanges, which, as it happens to be, is already on a decline.
Ethereum leaves exchanges
Total Ethereum supply on exchanges fell to just 10.3% on March 27 as users shifted their ETH to self-custody wallets or staked it. This is the lowest the supply has been since the launch of the cryptocurrency in 2015.
ETH holders' confidence in these exchanges has remained unrestored following the FTX collapse, which is why the exchanges now hold less than 12.5 million ETH ($25.4 billion).
ETH supply on exchanges
Furthermore, investors' confidence in the asset is also far from recovering as whale activity that spiked significantly on March 11 to a nine-month high fell cold again.
Ethereum whale activity
Whales pulling out of the market indicates a lack of expectations of a price rise which is concerning since ETH has been unable to sustain above $1,800, a level that was last tested as support in June 2022.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum whales turn bullish with Shanghai upgrade less than a month away
Ethereum (ETH) whales holding between 1,000 and 10,000 ETH have been scooping up the altcoin consistently for a week. With the countdown to the Shanghai upgrade and the ETH token unlock event, there is a spike in Ethereum demand among retail investors.
Ripple price to close the week with a bang as next week will be crucial for another 20% profit
Ripple price is closing this week with very profitable numbers, even if a fade is ongoing. The fade occurred after bulls received a firm rejection at $0.50 and have been trading lower from that level since. If bulls can keep their hands on this momentum and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is not overbought, at least some 20% profit is being prepared for next week.
Will Cardano price advance as analysts call it one of the favorite altcoins next to EOS and COLT to pop?
Cardano (ADA) price is making the cut and has been shortlisted by several analysts that have put ADA in their top altcoin, primed to explode to the upside soon. ADA is flirting with a second week of gains and could recover its attempt to hit $0.415 as a crucial level for any further uptrend or downtrend.
Is the new partnering-up strategy the right way for Vechain price to avoid a 30% correction?
Vechain (VET) price had a busy week as several new partnerships were announced. Next to integrating with Dappradar to promote cross-chain visibility, the partnership with Boston Consulting Group might be the one that draws the most attention. Vechain price though is not taking this news in a good way and rather is at risk of tanking further.
Bitcoin: Should you trust this BTC sell signal or wait for $34,000?
Bitcoin price shows a clear picture of its rally after it breached a long-term bullish pattern in mid-January. As the rally takes a breather, sell signs have started to emerge, which is putting investors in a confused state.