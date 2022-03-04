The survey found that the vast majority of investors in APAC and LATAM emerging markets are eager to get more crypto because they believe in its long-term growth trajectory.

A recent survey has revealed that a whopping 75% of investors in Asia-Pacific and Latin American emerging markets are looking to increase their exposure to cryptocurrency investments.

Researchers from consumer sentiments firm Toluna surveyed 9,000 people from 17 countries to complete the report released in February which found that more investors in APAC and LATAM emerging markets believe cryptocurrency investments are on a long-term upward trend. This is contrasted with developed markets that tend to believe crypto is in the midst of another hype cycle.

Emerging markets appear to be the most lucrative markets for growth in the cryptocurrency industry as 32% of consumers surveyed have trust in cryptocurrency compared to just 14% in developed markets such as the U.S. and E.U.

The data suggested that two of the major factors contributing to the broad differences in investing strategy are likely to be awareness and understanding of the crypto markets. Despite 61% of respondents reporting that they are aware of crypto, only 23% said they are familiar with the asset class. Toluna proposes that this may be because “it’s a complex concept that’s not easily understood.”

These days, crypto and nonfungible token (NFT) advertising can be found in many places, including professional sports arenas around the world which increases awareness but not necessarily understanding.

The relative difference in trust is reflected by the disparity between those who have invested in crypto in emerging markets (41%) and in developed ones (22%) of those surveyed. The trust difference is further illustrated by the lower sense of risk perceived by investors in emerging markets. Just 25% of investors in emerging markets believe crypto is too risky to dabble in, whereas 42% in developed markets feel that way.

However, overall perceived risk in crypto remains high as the report states, “45% of consumers agree that cryptocurrencies are not guaranteed to succeed.” It continues:

Whereas 61% of consumers trust fixed, traditional deposits, just 23% say they trust cryptocurrency deposits in today’s market.

The survey concluded that the generation with the highest proportion of crypto investors was Millennials. Toluna found that an average of 40.5% of Millennials surveyed aged 25-34 in emerging and developed markets invest in crypto. This data matches up with other similar surveys like Morning Consult’s, which found that 48% of Millennial households surveyed owned crypto by December 2021.

Gen Z investors aged 18-24 reported a rate of investment just below that of Millennials at 40% between both markets. However, Baby Boomers aged 57-64 had the lowest rate of investment with just 21% reporting plans to invest in crypto.