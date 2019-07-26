21 million US investors consider Bitcoin as an investment: Grayscale Survey

- 79% of investors believe that Bitcoin has the potential for growth.
- “It’s clear that Bitcoin is being considered alongside more traditional investments,” Grayscale managing director.
A new survey conducted by Grayscale Investments, leading digital asset management in the world show there is tremendous interest in Bitcoin among investors. The report dubbed “Bitcoin: 2019 Investor Study,” took into account variables like investor interest, their perceptions as well as misconceptions.
The report revealed Bitcoin is not just attractive to a specific smaller portion of the investment community but a third (36%) of the investor in the United States world buy Bitcoin as an investment. This translates to over 21 million potential investors when the entire population is taken into account.
The survey found that the investors interested in Bitcoin average at 45 years old in comparison to 45 years old in traditional investments. The investors in the higher earning bracket ($125,000) are more interested in Bitcoin. Both genders; male and female consider Bitcoin as an investment where 43% of the correspondents identified as female while 57% identified as male.
A larger number of investors liked the idea of starting small and increasing their Bitcoin portfolio; precisely 83%. 79% of the investors believe that Bitcoin has the potential for growth while 75% of the investor praised the idea of Bitcoin has a finite maximum supply (21 million).
The managing director at Grayscale Michael Sonnenschein in a comment said:
“While we have had and continue to hold a strong conviction in the investment opportunities in digital currencies, it’s great validation to see that the appetite extends far beyond the crypto community.”
He continued:
“It’s clear that Bitcoin is being considered alongside more traditional investments and we believe that investment interest will increase as we continue to educate around the unique investment attributes of this asset class.”
