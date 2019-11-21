$200 million Bitcoin Cash (BCH) investment fund to be launched by Bitcoin.com

Roger Ver-backed Bitcoin.com firm, is planning on launching its Bitcoin Cash (BCH) fund.

Details of the BCH Ecosystem Investment Fund are not yet finalized but it will allow participation from institutional investors.

Bitcoin.com, the Bitcoin (BTC)-related firm backed by crypto evangelist Roger Ver, reportedly planning on launching its $200 million Bitcoin Cash (BCH) investment fund.

Ver did announce the details when recently speaking in London at a Bitcoin Cash meetup earlier this week. The event was hosted by major global crypto wallet Blockchain.com.

It was noted that the new Bitcoin Cash Ecosystem Fund will be focusing on payment solutions and non-custodial financial services for Bitcoin Cash. The new fund will be investing in payment gateways and wallet acquirers.

